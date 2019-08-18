WOOD
Loretta Jean
October 29, 1938
August 15, 2019
Loretta Jean Wood, 80, of Martinsville, Va., died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Rehab. She was born in Henry County on October 29, 1938 to the late Frank Wood and the late Nancy Corns Wood. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Marie Handy, Bernard Wood, Lucy Lee, Doris Mabe and Kenneth Wood.
She is survived by several nieces; nephews' great-nieces; and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 19, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Wood officiating. Burial will follow in the New Spoon Creek Primitive Baptist Cemetery.
