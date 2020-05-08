WOOD
He was born in Patrick County on December 14, 1927, to the late John Walter and Ada DeHart Wood. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood was preceded in death by two brothers, Clay Wood and Glenn Wood.
Mr. Wood served in the United States Army in post World War II, was a former pit crew member with Wood Brothers Racing, and was a member of Buffalo Ridge Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Mr. Wood is survived by a sister, Crystal W. Wood of Woolwine; two brothers, Delano Wood and Leonard Wood, both of Stuart; a dear friend, Annette Belcher of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Smith River Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 122, Woolwine, VA 24185, or to the Woolwine Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 138, Woolwine, VA 24185.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Liberty Home Care Services in Stuart and to Sovah Hospital of Martinsville for their many acts of kindness.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.