WOOD
Rebecca Savage
September 3, 1935
December 28, 2018
Rebecca Savage Wood, 83, of Martinsville, passed away Friday morning, December 28, 2018, at her home due to complications from a stroke and was assisted by her husband, their two children, Michael and Jackie, Lyn Wood, Sodonia Willis - Caretaker, Pastor Keith, SOVA Hospice, and contacts from friends and family.
She was born on September 3, 1935 in Pitt County, N.C., to the late Jasper E. Savage and Sarah Smith Savage. She was married to Jack F. Wood from Martinsville. They met in college and married in Miami, Florida, while he was in the United States Air Force at Homestead. She was a homemaker and caretaker for her mother. She was a member of Villa Heights Baptist Church. Her friends included Ina, Evelyn and Doris. She loved gardening and interior decorating.
Mrs. Wood is survived by her husband, Jack F. Wood from Martinsville; son, Michael R. Wood and wife Lyn of Martinsville; and daughter, Jackie Elder Savage of Martinsville. Jackie's children are Misha Elder Gonzales and husband Elmer, and son, Nolan of Jacksonville, Fla.; Joshua Elder and wife Amanda, and their two children, Javin and Asher, of Orlando, Fla.; and Misty Elder Sommer and husband Keith of Mt. Dora, Fla. Her siblings are Rudolph P. Savage and wife Virginia of Maryland and their three children, Leland M. Savage of Washington and his four children; Robert G. Savage and wife Nancy of North Carolina and their five children; Wyna J. O'Rear and husband David of North Carolina and their three children; and K. Corrinne Yasinsac of South Carolina and her two children.
A Memorial Service/Prayer is planned for this Spring in conjunction with her Savage family reunion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SOVA Hospice of Martinsville, VA.
