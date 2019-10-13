WOODALL
Randy was born on December 6, 1964, in Stuart, Va., to Rufus Alvin Woodall Sr. and Goldie Helms Woodall. He married Sandra "Sandy" Dowell Woodall on December 31, 1993. He worked for OBP/Advanced Air Systems for 30 years. Randy coached baseball and was a member of the local rock band, Staxx. He was a member of the Radford Baptist Church in Moneta, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Alvin Woodall and Goldie Helms Woodall. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Woodall; sons, Logan Woodall and Jonah McReynolds; sister, Shirley Bradley, several family and friends; and his dog, Ozzy.
Randy's memorial service will be held at Radford Baptist Church in Moneta, Va., on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the building fund at Radford Baptist Church, 1293 Radford Church Road, Moneta, VA 24121, or the Bedford Virginia Humane Society, 829 Ole Turnpike Drive, Bedford, VA 24523.