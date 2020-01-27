Woodson, "Keith" Carroll, 59, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Sovah Health, Martinsville.
He was born on October 26, 1960, to the late Samuel James Carroll and the late Mary Clara Morris Carroll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Carroll and a sister, Sheree Dodson.
Keith is survived by a daughter, Leta Carroll of Martinsville; granddaughter, Aria Vasquez; brother, Paul "Mike" Carroll (Patricia) of Bassett; stepson, Anthony Copo of Martinsville; brother-in-law, Gale Dopson of China Grove, N.C.; nephew, Sammy Dobson of Kannapolis, N.C.; niece, Diana Shaffer of Gainesville, Ga.; and ex-wife, Robin Hairfield of Axton.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m..
