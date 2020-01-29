Reba Prillaman Wyatt, 92, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1927, in Franklin County, Va., to the late Owen and Mildred Prillaman of Bassett, Virginia. Lincoln Wyatt, her late beloved husband, passed away in 2017.
She is survived by her son, Warren G. Boyd of Martinsville, Virginia; and her brother, Bob M. Prillaman of Marietta, Georgia. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Reba was a registered nurse and devoted much of her life to helping patients. Her passion was nursing and she always responded to calls for help by those in need of medical attention. She was Director of Nursing at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Rocky Mount, Virginia. She was Medical Director of Bassett Furniture Industries and Director of Nurses for Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Martinsville, Virginia.
Mary Ellen Richardson, her dear friend and supporter, was her inspiration while ill for several years. Their friendship of years was special.
Services were held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wyatt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
