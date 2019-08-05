YOUNG
Edna Mae Dove
August 2, 2019
Mrs. Edna Mae Dove Young, 90, of Henry County, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Willie and Lura Dove.
Edna is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Young; daughter, Debra Bradshaw and husband Barclay; grandsons, Matthew Hylton, Clay Bradshaw and wife Lydia; sisters, Dolores Eanes and Glenda Ottaway.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, VA 24055. A graveside service at Roselawn Burial Park will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.collinsfuneralhomebassettcom.