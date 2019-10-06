YOUNG
Harland LaRon
October 1, 2019
Harland LaRon Young, 58, of Rocky Mount Health and Rehabilitation crossed over to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
He was the son of the late Hobert and Eleanor Witcher Young. He leaves behind to cherish his memories one brother, Larry Young of Martinsville, Va.; one sister, Amelia Fitzpatrick of Martinsville, Va.; and a host of nieces; nephews; family; and friends.
There will be a memorial service held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Stanfield Mortuary Chapel, 2491 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va.