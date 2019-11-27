Glennis Lee Young Sr., age 85, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, November 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Minyard and Elva Young; son, Martin "Fred"; brother, Dewey Young.
Glennis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy; daughter, Leronda Parker; son, Glennis Young Jr. (Marjie); daughter-in-law, Wendi Foley (Doug); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey, Tracie, Tabitha, Nate, Alexandra, Jennifer and Austin; five-great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, R.L. Young (Cecile); and sister, Becky McGhee (Joe); sister-in-law, Erma Lou Young.
He was a co-founder and lifelong member of the Fork Mountain Volunteer Rescue Squad and also a lifelong member of Fork Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. Glennis was a member of Fork Mountain United Methodist Church and retired from Jimmys Tire and Auto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fork Mountain Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Fork Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 2805 Virgil Goode Highway Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, with Dr. J.D. Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.