Mr. John McCorkle Yount, 71, of 424 Walker Hill, Eden, N.C., passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Morehead- Fair House on Sunday, February 16, 2020, starting at 3 p.m. with full Military Honors provided by the U.S. Army and Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard.
John graduated from Morehead High School class of 1967. He also attended Rockingham Community College where he received an Associate's Degree.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served his country well in Vietnam. In his younger years, fishing was one of the things he really enjoyed. Later in life he loved taking his daughter skeet shooting and they had time to enjoy the outdoors together. John cherished his family which included his dogs.
He was preceded in death by parents, John Milton Yount and Dorothy Furr Yount; and brother, Joseph "Joe" Squires Yount.
John is survived by his wife, Jennifer St. Lawrence Yount of the home; daughter, Andrea Riggan Yount and fiancé, John Willamson, of Summerfield, N.C.; sisters, Trisha Kenner and husband, Dick, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Shawn Fortune and husband, Zan, of Greensboro; and brother, Brett Wilson of Apex.
