ZEMBRESKI
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she had been a member of the choir, President of the Ladies Guild and Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by two sons, Stanley and Marc Zembreski; daughter, Susan Pugmire; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister and brother, Elissa and Walter Ditchcreek.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville. The funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with interment in Oakwood Cemetery.