ZEMBRESKI
Margaret Lillian

Margaret L. Zembreski, 93, of Martinsville, peacefully passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in Pennsylvania, to Herman and Ida Ditchcreek. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Zembreski; son, Frank Zembreski Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she had been a member of the choir, President of the Ladies Guild and Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by two sons, Stanley and Marc Zembreski; daughter, Susan Pugmire; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister and brother, Elissa and Walter Ditchcreek.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville. The funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. with interment in Oakwood Cemetery.