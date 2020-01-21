Debra Sue "Debbie" Zytkewicz, 63, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born March 29, 1956 in Moundsville, W.Va. to the late Robert Lee and Inez Ruth Kenney Snyder.
She graduated from Mission Viejo High School. She was employed as a Human Resources Manager for 25 years.
Debra is survived by her daughter, Alissa Napier; son, Chad Zytkewicz; and grandchildren, Ryan Zytkewicz and Harper Zytkewicz.
All services will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
