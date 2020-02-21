Nellie Minter’s yard may be the only one with snow still in it.
Or at least, a little wet pile of a carrot nose, stick arms and assorted grass pieces and mud.
Of course, it all started with the snow day on Thursday. Finally!
In the early parts of winter, we can say to each other with relief that our plans have gone through, our parties and events held, our school and work continuing along uninterrupted. Snow days did not cancel anything.
As January gave way to February, which continued to march on with no signs of snowflakes, though, we all started to get a little worried. It’s got to happen at least once, right?
Finally, on Wednesday, we got the word about Thursday. The schools gave advance notice of the 2-hour early release, and working parents scrambled to make accommodations.
At 12:30 Thursday afternoon I picked up a carfull of kids. They were thrilled to see the snow fall. What better place to start our celebration than going to the packed grocery store.
We, and a little, remote-controlled robot dog, made our noisy way among the aisles, trying not to bump into other shoppers but usually failing. However, the other shoppers either enjoyed the kids’ enthusiasm or at least were very polite, because they smiled and chatted with the excited youngsters.
At home, restless children watched as the snow fell and fell and fell ... and disappeared.
By around 3, the ground finally was covered evenly in white. We all dressed up, including the dog in her shiny pink coat, and went outside.
Festivities began with rousing snowball fights. Before long, some hats fell off, and some gloves got soaked. Mama had to set the rules of no throwing snow, and certainly not rubbing handfuls of it onto any bare heads, necks or other exposed parts, but coats were still fair game.
The white of the yard was replaced by long green stripes where snow had been scooped up or trampled. At one point the kids stopped, looked around and said, “We used up all the snow!”
“Let’s go make a snowman for Mrs. Minter!” my daughter announced.
They ran off next door and went to work. The neighbor watched, laughing, from her doorway. I got cold and went back home.
Later, the kids came to me for help: Give them a carrot, then come lift the big snowball to build the body.
There were two big rounds of snow as tall as my knees, and one little head the size of a softball.
We couldn’t lift the heavy balls of deep-packed, iced snow. They kicked away at one until, little by little, it became small enough to lift. The now-lopsided body was put on, followed by the tiny head.
One of us supported the lumpy snowman upright while others packed snow into its weak areas to support the creature so she (her name was Frostina) could stand on her own. She was as tall as the kindergartner, who hugged her.
Mrs. Minter brought some mints that made the perfect eyes, highlighted by two pieces of mulch for eyebrows.
Our kids are getting older, usually preferring modern music and cool projects over childish play. However, Frostina held back the clock a little. The oldest kid ushered everyone in a circle around Frostina, where we held hands and danced in a circle around her singing “Frosty the Snowman.”
We’ve finally had our snow. If it comes again, there will be more fun.
If not, there still will be that carrot and the couple of sticks on the neighbor’s yard, for the fun we once had.
