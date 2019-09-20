This is a great time of year for the garden.
Everything you do now will pay off tenfold next year — clean and prepare garden beds, plant shrubs and trees, add add special touches for a delightful fall look.
Then again, we’re nearing the finish line of this year’s yard work, so if you want to go ahead and throw in the towel, you can do that, too.
Choice Two is sort of where I land.
Well ... to be honest ... it’s where I’ve been for about the past month. August is almost September, and September is practically October, when the pressure of having a weed-free flower bed and neat lawn gives into the chaos of fallen leaves and dead perennials.
There’s a certain magic to spring that pulls you outdoors and lights a fire under your feet. Yard work and gardening are fun, and you’re propelled by an empowering momentum that makes all things possible.
I don’t know about you, but for me, that tends to fizzle out by midsummer.
The unraveling unfailingly begins during my vacation. Once I return, I never can keep up with the weeding. One area generally looks good, of course, but always there’s a corresponding bad area to balance it out.
Then the dry heat of August hits, resulting in the positive side effect that even the weeds are too tired and thirsty to do much of anything.
The yard has been bad for so long now that I don’t even have the energy to feel embarrassed.
I’ve been on such a role of indoor projects, plus spending time with my family and friends, that the yard seems a million miles away by now, and for every aspect but the cold, winter can’t come soon enough for me.
Until.
A friend offered me some perennials. Was I interested? Yes!
She left them in a row on my driveway: ground covers, iris, peonies, lilies and daylilies.
Fire surged through my veins, and cheer overtook me as I hustled on over to the garden bed with them. I knew just the spot.
Of course, the weeds would have to be removed, but unfortunately the ground was hard as a rock. I couldn’t get the potato-digger in the ground enough to loosen the weeds’ roots.
I watered the whole area to soften the ground. The next day I loosened the soil, pulled out all the weeds and lovingly planted our new members of the plant family.
Being outside felt great, and enthusiasm filled my soul.
That area looked so much better after what was a much shorter work time than I would have expected, and I moved onto the next spot, too, removing weeds and spent flower heads and plants.
The joy came back ... like it does every autumn, once the temperatures fall back into the 70s and evening shadows stretch long and lovely across the lawn and gardens.
Just like how every year I forget how tired of yard work I get in the height of summer, I also always forget how the get-up-and-go returns in fall.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
