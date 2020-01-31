Oliver is a henpecked husband if there ever was one.
His hens don’t actually physically peck him — but then again, they don’t have to. He knows who’s boss, and he just keeps out of their way.
It’s Rosie and the other hens. Rosie came to us two years ago from the Lohrs in Ridgeway — she had showed up at their house a few years before that and was pampered by them.
Oliver Bolliver Butt (I don’t name the pets ... my daughter does) started out as a supposed biddy (the word for female chick). We got him along with several other real biddies a few years ago.
We got different breeds of chickens, just because it’s interesting to have a variety. Oliver is a Buff Orpington, chosen specially for a unique purpose.
In fact, Oliver’s purpose was the only really important one of all the hens. The others have their varying characteristics, minor differences in how they lay eggs or come around or keep away from people.
The Buff Orpington’s characteristic — apart from being a fat, fluffy, lovely blonde bird — is that the hens are gentle and broody. Most breeds of hens nowadays have lost the natural inclination to incubate their eggs; they walk away after laying eggs.
The Buff Orpington tends to go through spells of wanting to lay on a nest of eggs for the necessary number of weeks until they hatch. Then they lovingly and protectively raise the chicks.
It’s handy to have a broody hen in your flock. The next time you want more chickens, she will raise them for you. She will incubate them until they hatch, then take care of them. She also will protect them from the other hens, who have an inclination to attack perceived enemies — including baby chicks.
You don’t need a rooster to lay eggs, but the eggs laid by hens without roosters around won’t hatch because they’re not fertilized. However, you can get fertilized eggs from someone who has both roosters and chickens.
After our wild ride with Henry, a bossy, brave Rhode Island Red rooster, for a few years, we went rooster-free, with a female-only coop.
Several weeks after we got that set of biddies, my sister, who was visiting from the city, admired our hens and one rooster.
“They’ll all hens,” I told her, pointing at the adolescent birds.
“That one has those red things,” she said.
“Hens have combs and wattles, too,” I said.
“That one’s are big,” she said.
City girl, I thought.
The next day, when I laughed about that with my daughter, to my surprise, the little tyke agreed with her aunt. That one was a boy by mistake, she said, citing his larger size and tendency to herd the others.
Then we heard a warbling attempt at crowing.
Oliver takes a mild approach to ruling the roost. He crows to let the world know he’s in charge of this corner of it. He herds the hens from place to place in our yard, quick to round up any stragglers.
He’s so round and soft-looking that it makes you want to pet him. He wouldn’t hurt you if you tried to incite him. Unlike most roosters, he never has challenged anyone.
In fact, he seems to go along with Rosie, the hen who is really in charge.
When we toss out food, Oliver never, ever makes it to a morsel, unless we throw out three times as many pieces as there are birds. The hens he so carefully ushers around the yard ignore him in their race to eat first.
Although we were looking for a gentle sort of hen who had the instinct to raise chicks, we ended up with the best-case rooster scenario: gentle, helpful and pretty.
We like our Buff Orpington rooster, even if his unappreciative hens take him for granted.
