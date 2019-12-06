My sister is a high-powered academician who conducts research in two foreign languages and writes complicated reports about her findings, so when she told me a few years ago that she likes to watch cable-channel Christmas movies, I was shocked.
I never had seen one in my life, and I definitely had not thought they were anything my sister would spend time on.
She clarified that she only watched them when her husband was away on business trips, because it wasn’t the kind of thing she would want to be caught doing.
I write fun feature stories for a living, but when it comes to pleasure reading, I go for the serious stuff. So I suppose I had to see the logic in her explanation when I asked my sister why she liked to read chick lit (those light-hearted novels geared toward women), and she said she deals with so much serious reading and writing in her work that she feels justified emptying her mind during her leisure time.
The Thursday edition of the podcast “Business Wars Daily” talks about Christmas movies.
The introduction tells about “Two Turtle Doves.” “It features everything that makes Christmas movies Christmas movies: An overworked woman who left her charming small town for greater ambitions and now comes to realize what she has lost, an eligible bachelor with a winsome little daughter, and a Christmas tradition that brings the whole town together,” announcer David Brown states.
The podcast states that last year Hallmark had 38 original Christmas movies that were watched by 68 million people. This year, Hallmark made 40 new Christmas movies and, for the first time, two Hanukkah movies.
There are 100 new Christmas movies among Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, Disney and a few other channels, the podcast quotes The New York Times as saying. Hallmark has made 176 Christmas movies since 2008.
Christmas movies are so popular that Hallmark started showing them before Halloween in 2011 in what they called “Countdown to Christmas.” Last year it released a new movie every Saturday night during the night weeks before Christmas. More people watched those than all the other channels combined, according to the podcast.
“‘Hallmark captured woman viewers aged 25 to 54, the demographic every advertiser wants to see beneath their tree,’ writes E-News,” the podcast says.
According to that information, I should love Christmas movies and really have been missing out.
We don’t have a TV at home, but there was a TV in the hotel room last week during our travels. My daughter and I settled in to see what the hype was all about.
Indeed, the one we watched featured a busy career woman; a handsome, caring and successful bachelor (who’s a widower grieving his wife, of course, rather than a bitter divorced man); and that bachelor’s sweet but needy daughter – in a small town, with a big holiday event that united everyone at the end.
It was terribly boring, but we had fun making sarcastic remarks about it (the woman worked in a job similar to what I used to have, and the movie got it all wrong; and my daughter loved pointing out how 10-year-olds don’t really act, talk or dress the way the girl character did).
I thought back to my last holiday-season visit with my sister, when I had thought I would get a chance to see one of those fabled Christmas movies.
While her husband was going to be out of the house for a few hours, I asked if we could chill out on the couch and watch a Christmas movie.
She wasn’t too interested.
I persisted.
She brushed off the idea.
I kept pushing.
“Oh, Holly,” she said with a sigh. “Christmas movies are boring. They are only good on PMS and a bottle of wine.”
I get it now.
