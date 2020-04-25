So … after a month of staying at home, have you gotten around to all the household chores and improvements you had assumed would happen?
Much to my surprise, we have not accomplished that at our house … and in the beginning, it seemed entirely obvious that that’s what was going to happen.
Without the drive time between the house and the office and school, we would have the extra edge on chores, so the house would be pristine. In fact, while working from home, we could put into the oven at any time the extra good meals we don’t normally have time to cook on weeknights.
That has not happened.
Without having shows, events, volunteer work, gatherings or parties to go to, we would have that extra time at home to keep weeds out of all the garden beds.
Nope, not that either.
I even told my daughter that during the isolation we were going to do all of our talking in a foreign language, so that when life went back to normal, she would be fully bilingual.
She cheerfully said que le parecia muy bien … but apparently that slipped our minds, because I had forgotten about it until I am sitting down right now to write this column.
However, rather than berate ourselves for falling short from imposed expectations, I feel lucky we can enjoy being at home.
The house is much nicer than the office, and interviewing people and writing articles is more fun with a cat on the lap and a dog at the foot.
All of this enjoyment of the stay-at-home situation comes with a keen awareness that it’s only this particular time in my life that makes it pleasant rather than difficult. My daughter is old enough to keep busy while I work.
If these stay-at-home orders had happened just a few years before, I would be like many parents, trying to figure out how to meet the demands of an 8-hour work day while at the beck and call of a toddler who expects constant engagement at all times. Worse, if this had happened when the house was new to us, ugly and nasty and without central heat and air, being stuck here 24 hours a day would have been a nightmare.
Thank goodness there have been several years of work to make being here not just acceptable but also enjoyable.
From what I hear from other families, being at home with the kids and the jobs 24/7 is a struggle for most.
There’s one group who are living their best lives now and will pay for it when things go back to normal: pets.
That’s the case mostly for dogs. Cats might like just a little extra petting, but for the most part, they don’t care if you’re home or not.
Dogs, however, have gotten accustomed to having their families around at all times. Our dog even comes with us to the grocery store, the trash site and the drive-in church service.
When we all start going back to school, work, shopping and the movies, the dogs left at home are going to be shocked.
My daughter and I once, just once, went toward the car and gave the dog the hand signal that she couldn’t get in it with us. We never had seen our dog look so shocked and forlorn as she slumped back in defeat toward the house.
When we all go back to work and school, we will have to really be conscious of giving our dogs reassurances and plenty of affection and activity when we are home.
Meanwhile, this failure to achieve great things at home actually does a great thing for our home life.
When we go back to the office – especially us working women, trying to balance it all alone – we will do so with a more charitable view of our time at work.
We now realize it’s not for being called out of the house 40-plus hours a week that we get behind on chores.
That never would have happened anyway!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.