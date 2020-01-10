We can expect to have many different kinds of reactions to reading passages from the Bible, but laughing uproariously with great joy is not one that first comes to mind.
Yet that was the case when my daughter and I recently read Genesis Chapter 9.
“But why was Noah lying around naked?” my daughter asked incredulously, wiping a tear from her eye as she laughed. “Who would do that?”
And, moreover, “Why would he get mad at being covered up so other people wouldn’t see him naked?”
Two of Noah's sons had laid a garment over him. When Noah woke up, he got mad and laid a curse on his grandson, Canaan, who didn't have anything to do with it.
“Why would he curse his grandson over the whole thing?” my daughter asked, perplexed, but also still laughing. It was getting crazier by the minute. “His grandson was innocent! Grandpa would never curse me for you doing something to help him!”
She was amazed that such shenanigans would go on in the Bible, which until then she had assumed to be strictly straight-laced. I was struck anew with realizations I had long taken for granted, that the Bible is an enigma, full of mystery and puzzles.
It also gave my daughter and me one of the types of conversations that go deeper than talk, to be among the special, magical moments between parent and child that we’ll probably remember forever.
She reads some of the Bible on her own, and some we read together. I vaguely had remembered some weird stuff with Noah in the time after Noah’s Ark, so I made sure we read that together.
I definitely had remembered some unseemly business about Lot and his daughters, so I planted myself to be the one to read that section aloud when the time came.
I just skipped over most of that stuff. There's no sugar-coating the actions of what would be considered a seriously dysfunctional family today.
That will be the limit of my censorship, though.
When we read the part where Sarah got mad at her slave, Hagar, for having a baby with Sarah’s husband, Abraham, my daughter took exception with Sarah’s reaction: “But why would she get mad when she told Hagar to?”
That, however, was just a subset of the more troubling question: Why does God allow Abraham (who is supposedly good) and Sarah to have slaves in the first place?
And, of course, back to chuckles: “There goes Abraham again, telling people that his wife is actually his sister and letting her live with other men.”
A shake of the head. That Abraham.
My daughter is young, but she decided on her own to read the Bible in order, from the beginning.
“Everyone’s always teaching Bible stories,” she says, “so it makes more sense to go straight through the Bible to see how it all fits in.”
Overall, she has reaped reward after reward. After every couple of evenings of reading the Bible, she encounters a familiar story.
She and her friend laugh that some sections sure have a lot of the word “and,” repeated over and over. Some parts are difficult to read. Other parts bring the random, fun rewards of unexpected chuckles.
If you were to scold me that we should not have laughed at the Bible, or that I should not have censored any of it, I’d respect your admonishment, because you and I both honor the Bible.
However, as my child is learning, the Bible unfolds in many directions and fills many dimensions. It has it all, even if some of it does cause a few snickers -- or raised eyebrows.
