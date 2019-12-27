Years from now – decades, or even centuries – our descendents are going to look at our pictures from this December and immediately know: “2019.”
It’s because we’re all wearing red-and-black plaid.
Countless families this Christmas posed for photographs with everyone in matching – or at least coordinated – red-and-black plaid clothes. For some, it’s shirts and jeans. For others, entire families are in matching red-and-black-plaid pajamas.
A scroll through Facebook on Christmas and the days right after it showed it: At least every third Christmas-photograph greeting from folks showed them in their red-and-black plaid.
Hey, I’m not casting stones here. Everyone at my house by the end of Christmas Eve was dressed in some version of red-and-black pajamas, mostly plaid.
Don’t look at me. I didn’t buy them. I just opened the boxes they came in, lovingly collected by one of us for everyone else.
We all did make for charming photographs, I must admit.
Buffalo Plaid has been around forever, and it’s considered a classic that looks good with nearly everything. Apparently, it also has been popular at Christmases.
But have you ever noticed it to the extent you did this year?
By far and away the No. 1 take on the look is Buffalo Plaid, the bold, plain check with large blocks formed by the intersection of two colors of threads. Buffalo Plaid can be in any color, but for Christmas 2019, it’s red and black.
We people of 2019 join the Marlboro Man, Roy Rogers, Tom Mix, Paul Bunyan and Elmer Fudd in wearing Buffalo Plaid.
At least, while we’re all cuddling together in front of our Christmas trees.
The Christmas Chore
There are Christmas gifts disguised under layers of tissue paper, wrapping paper and bows – and Christmas gifts disguised as work sessions.
Yes! While some people may largely experience the Christmas of legend – magic all around us, with tempting presents and delicious food and delightful decorations appearing out of thin air – other people experience the Christmas of constant, non-stop chores.
Although exceptions prove the rule, by and large that second group would be the mothers and grandmothers and others who constantly toil behind the scenes so their families, friends, churches and sometimes even workplaces are Christmas wonderlands.
Among the myriad efforts of making the holiday season marvelous for everyone else is the cooking.
Women (and some special men) can spend hours together in the kitchen. Daunting tasks and long to-do lists may await them, but if they cook together, the drudgery turns into splendor.
Togetherness of the task
There’s a special rhythm of women (and occasional man who can be one of us) working together in the kitchen. The washing, peeling, slicing, chopping, steaming, braising, mashing, baking and more come out automatically from the hands, while the mind and the mouth fly away on conversation and laughter.
Each year my best friend and I cook the same foods for our joint Christmas dinner. These are the foods our mothers cooked when we were little. Each holiday dinner honors our mothers and our childhoods, as it forges the traditions on which our daughters base their lives.
Our daughters’ roles in the kitchen are more and more complicated each year. Now there’s a granddaughter in the mix, but not at the counter or stove, just cuddled, played with or held.
We start our cooking sessions with energy and good humor. We end it many, many hours later with back aches and yawns.
The hours in between are the magical moments on which relationships dance.
