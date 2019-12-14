My daughter and her friends are getting older, and you know what that means: They’re getting cooler.
Now they bombard me with pop music. When I was a teenager, I was sure I never would become an old fogey but rather would be perpetually cool. I always would be hip to the music of the day.
Of course, those kinds of plans are a lot easier to make when you make them during Stevie Wonder or Wham years, unable to anticipate the barrage of Justin Beiber or Lizzo.
By autumn I was wondering if my daughter still would listen to Christmas music with me. Our radio station has been stuck on whatever it is that plays “I’m the bad guy, duh” or “I want you to cry for me cry for me, say you will die for me, die for me” and various things that go to the tune of the ubiquitous boomp-te-boomp, boomp-te-boomp.
Early November, as we were flipping channels (a commercial had come on the boomp-te-boomp station), we heard “Deck the Halls.”
“Stop, Mama: Keep it there!” she commanded with authority. “From now on we keep it there without changing it.”
Phew. For the next six weeks, we are united again in Christmas music.
Christmas music holds a magic that’s partly about the birth of the Savior of the world but also partly about connecting us through the generations, to our grandparents, our grandchildren and even our younger selves.
Just look at “Sleigh Ride.” The original version is by Leroy Anderson, a light classical song that seems to whisk you cheerfully along on a snowy route. Bing Crosby gives a delightful yet formal version with panache, and the elegant Ella Fitzgerald croons a swingy jazz version.
Yet it’s also sung by C3PO and R2D2 from “Star Wars” and the California Raisins.
We can still hear Johnny Mathis, Tony Bennett, Perry Como, Ella Fitzgerald and Guy Lombardo, thanks to “Winter Wonderland.”
Tommy Dorsey, Bing Crosby, the Andrews Sisters, the Four Seasons and Bruce Springsteen appeal to us to be good in “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”
Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Rosemary Clooney want “Let It Snow.” Nat King Cole, Sinatra, Ray Charles and Tony Bennett croon “The Christmas Song” ("Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire").
When else are we going to hear Engelbert Humperdinck anymore than on “The Christmas Song” or “Please Come Home for Christmas” (which, frankly, is sung with more of a feeling of yearning by everyone else)?
And oh, the smooth, comforting, safe and welcoming voice of Burl Ives, singing “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas.”
There are so many more … such as the fun and fast “Christmas Wrapping” (“You mean you forgot cranberries, too?”) by The Waittresses, and the sultry “Santa Baby,” whose double entendres come to be understood gradually, raising eyebrows, once we reach a certain age.
If you’re thinking of one of your favorite singers who isn’t on this list (Willie Nelson with “Jingle Bells”), that’s because this is just a sampling.
As the Christmas-song singers bridge the gaps of the years, so do the styles of music: classical, traditional, jazz, swing and more that aren’t heard any other time of the year in a mainstream setting. Suddenly it becomes normal again to hear orchestras, piano – and bells.
Especially when they jingle.
During the Christmas season, my daughter joyfully sings along to the same songs I loved when I was her age. That most definitely doesn’t happen any other time of the year.
She even has become stuck in her ways.
The other day she complained about a new version of Wham’s “Last Christmas” by Jimmy Eat World. This year is the first we’ve been noticing it – and we hear it a lot.
“It’s annoying,” said my daughter. “They should just stick with the original version.”
“Yes, the one by Wham,” I said, referring to the 1984 original.
“No, by that lady,” she said.
Ah yes, I remember “Last Christmas” by that lady. I didn’t like it. Later on, I looked up who “that lady” could have been. The internet gave as possibilities Ariana Grande in 2013, Carly Rae Jepsen in 2015 and Taylor Swift in 2007.
Christmas music is uniting, even when it comes down to united that Dean Martin should sing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" – and that Jimmy Eat World should have left “Last Christmas” alone.
