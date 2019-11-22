At the end of October and early November, even going on to now, a heated debate wages, and people are divided by party lines.
No, we’re not talking about elections.
We’re talking about when to decorate for Christmas: before Thanksgiving or after?
Christina Lewis says it’s fair to start decorating for Christmas right after Halloween.
Elizabeth Carter Bailey, on the other hand, wants to “enjoy each season and holiday as its own.”
Karen Roberts puts up the Christmas decorations on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Others who wait for after Thanksgiving: Mark Carter, Christy Gresham, Lanetta Byrd, Nelson Evans, Heather Hammock, Sheila Brewer, Hannah Sullivan, Rhonda Minter, Jamie Penlon, Frances Bledsoe, Sandra Chappell, Barbara Bradshaw, Retha McGuire, Ann Crenshaw, Karry and Susanne Bryant, Margaret Gunter, Carolyn Baptist,Heather Grogan, Dawn Stults Vaughn, Lynn Wolf, Pam Brinegar, Betty J. Kanipe, Annelle Williams, Debbie McKinney, Tom Berry, Myrna McCrickard, Gael Chaney, Angela Oakes and Brenda Williams.
When she was a small child in the 1940s, Brenda added, Santa would delivery not only the gifts but the entire Christmas tree as well during his mysterious midnight journey, but by the time she was around 6, the family started getting their own tree, put up the day before Christmas.
Rhonda Mills keeps out of the tree debate, going instead for “a Festival of Lights on my porch.” Morgan Leigh doesn’t mind putting up a bare tree before Thanksgiving, but no decorations until after.
Elif Wilk likes to see the decorations for the big family Thanksgiving gathering, although decorating after the dinner “might be a great family event to do,” she said.
Melody Cartwright said she doesn’t mind putting up Christmas decorations during the week of Thanksgiving.
C.R. Ellis, who’s from here but lives in Australia, waits until the weekend after Thanksgiving, even though “Thanksgiving isn’t a thing in Australia.” Even across the globe, he still follows his “rule of thumb” from back home.
Back then, he added, the Christmas parade was on Thanksgiving weekend, and his family would put up the tree on the night after the parade.
“The Thanksgiving-day parade is the kickoff of the overspending season,” Langdon Plaster says. Christmas decorations should stay up until the 12th Night – Jan. 6, he added.
Charlotte Brooks said she agrees with taking decorations down after the 12th Night, and they should go up after Advent.
Donna Foster Prillaman prefers decorating after Thanksgiving, but this year is doing it before because of a time crunch. Betty Crotty does it whenever she can get around to it.
“Whenever you feel like it!” proclaims Janice Agnew.
Cindy King Edgerton has her own rule-of-thumb: Dec. 1.
Angie Ferrara’s young family has started the tradition of going to get their tree the Saturday after Thanksgiving, then decorating it over the weekend.
“No Christmas decorations or music until Santa Claus passes through in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade,” Desiree Trogdon says – “or Christmas Eve, if I was a good Episcopalian!”
Olga Lydia Diaz Lopez says Black Friday is a nice time for decorating – by the kids (with Christmas music playing, of course), while the adults are out looking for Black Friday gift deals.
“Putting up Christmas before Thanksgiving has nothing to do with Christmas spirit,” Stephanie Correa said. “It’s about sales! That’s our take on it.”
Sabrena Smith, however, enjoys the look and atmosphere of everything Christmas so much she is “definitely before!”
Deana Ferguson’s family decorates before Thanksgiving and has found that “our Christmas tree takes nothing away from the turkey,” she said.
Others who vote for "before": Kimberly Mason, Tanya Martin, Sheri Gower, Patti Hobson, Ashley Diaz, Madison Martin, Jan Turner and Mitzi Martin.
Tim Collins follows the conservative tradition, but he doesn’t let custom stand in his way.
“Usually we are a Saturday-after-Thanksgiving type,” he said, “but in January my daughter will be leaving to serve as a missionary for 18 months. That means I wanna do it now and start celebrating Christmas.”
Elizabeth Wotring has several Christmas trees, some of which already are up, and “Chuck does blow-ups in the yard and lights outside,” she said. However, the fresh tree is going up on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Melody Hubbard Reynolds gets joy from the Christmas decorations during a time in life that it helps.
She’s been going through chemotherapy this year, she said, and last year’s Christmas tree “made me happy. I wanted it up, so it stayed. I love Christmas and want it to last as long as possible.”
