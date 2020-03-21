The COVID-19 isolation is reversing decades worth of children-and-workplace separations.
For most of human time, children have been in their parents’ workplaces.
They picked berries and nuts right alongside their parents. They learned to hunt. They collected the kindling for the fires.
Babies would spend their days strapped to the backs of mothers working in the fields or in slings hanging in trees.
Children hoed the rows, planted the seeds, weeded, harvested. They shucked corn, shelled peas and strung beans.
Sons and daughters helped milk cows, to churn butter and to slaughter and process hogs.
Young ’uns spent their days in their parents’ stores and offices and depots, first babbling in bassinets, then toddling around among the wares and finally up on the ladder, reaching high items or behind the till, ringing up purchases.
When factories came on the scene during the Industrial Revolution, there was that shameful spell when children were exploited for cheap labor. That ended, leaving the adults working in the factories – finally, a job where sons and daughters couldn’t follow in and wait (or help) while their parents worked.
As the workplace evolved into the modern version of it we know today, children were pushed out. Increasing government regulations and powerfully growing corporations pushed aside family and community businesses – and the families who ran them.
This happened at the same time that women were entering the workforce in greater and greater numbers. Our society reached the point when having a mom at home during the day to take care of the kids was a rarity, just when kids were for the most part not allowed to be wherever their parents worked.
Now parents do juggling acts of finding places for their kids while they work. Day cares operate following the old-fashioned weekday job, but adults work at all times of the day, evening and night, as well as weekends. Children are shuffled about or left alone.
For the past year, The Harvest Foundation, United Way of MHC, Smart Beginnings, Patrick Henry Community College and other entities have been looking into ways to improve the childcare situation around here. Their interest is timely, and their help is crucial.
It’s a good thing they already had childcare on their minds when the COVID-19 isolation hit the area. Harvest, United Way and Smart Beginnings already had an idea of what working parents are dealing with and sprung right into action.
They are spending $150,000, probably starting as soon as this week, to help on many levels with childcare needs. That’s not enough for everyone’s kids, but it’s a start, to help parents who work in the medical and emergency-response fields.
These unexpected weeks off school leave parents with the shocking scramble to have their children taken care of. First, there’s the unexpected issue of where those kids can go during the school day.
Second, there’s the unforeseen cost. Many parents brace themselves all year for childcare costs during summer break, which basically equals a house payment each month. Many families can’t just come up with an extra $500 this March, and another $500 if school is out in April, too …
This experience is an eye-opener. Kudos for our local organizations for jumping in with an immediate solution and for all the employers who have taken steps to be sure working parents can work from home with their kids, or otherwise work around the children’s’ needs.
In a way, many families are going back to an earlier time, when parents took their kids to work … even if “work” now mostly is the house, with an internet connection.
On the other hand, how many families out there cannot work from home, do not qualify for the emergency childcare fund assistance or cannot find or afford childcare?
As we’re all pulling together in this crisis, let us think of those families who most need helping getting through it.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
