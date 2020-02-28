The last of the thank-you notes from Christmas finally all have come in.
That's rather past the standard etiquette guideline, but everyone gave it a free pass, because they came from a busy young professional couple with two small children.
They all were careful with this fledgling family. The parents are modern and “woke” (that’s slang for being properly conscious about social issues) and idealistic.
In other words, it’s easy to get in trouble with them. If their kinfolk don’t follow any of their guidelines on interacting with their children, they bypass calling them “old-fashioned” and go straight to the more serious accusations, such as that they are perpetuating gender stereotypes, limiting the children’s feelings of intellectual possibility, and etc.
Family members went into the Christmas season knowing the rules. Toys should be made of natural materials (not plastic) and be as friendly to the environment as possible. They should be educational. They shouldn’t be so big as to contribute to a messy house or, of course, so small they could be choking hazards.
The gifts shouldn’t perpetuate gender stereotypes, as in, no giving a fire truck just to the boy and a doll just to the girl. They should be enticing to the imagination and not commercial – nothing based on TV shows, movies and the like.
The first thank-you note came in to Aunt Betsy. She had given the children a felt board, construction paper and clay.
The note was written as if from the point-of-view of the little boy, but in her mother’s handwriting. It was detailed.
“Thank you for the felt board,” it said. “Though the letters and numbers that come with it should help us learn, we wonder if we can learn them before they get lost or dirty or the dog gets to them.”
The clay, which seemed a shoe-in for both the “natural product” and the “open-ended-for-imagination” categories, “is fun, but our folks aren’t too excited over how messy it is. It’s already ruined a scatter rug by being ground into the fibers by little feet.”
The construction paper, thank goodness, passed inspection. “We love writing our letters on the colorful paper!” the 4-year-old (supposedly) wrote.
Next, Aunt Larissa received her thank-you note which, like Aunt Betsy’s, was written in cheerful tones from the point of view of a toddler but in an adult woman’s handwriting.
“Thank you for the wooden blocks, which we donated to day care,” the note said. “Thank you also for the set of pipe cleaners. They have gone into the toys rotation and we are sure will be enjoyed one day.”
The note also had some helpful warnings on it, based on the way the gifts had been presented.
“We are concerned about the environmental impact of gift bags. Might we suggest wrapping Christmas gifts in the Sunday newspaper comic pages? They are colorful, readily available and easy to recycle. Raffia, especially if dyed by plant extracts, makes a lovely, natural ribbon.”
Hmm. That’s a leap, considering that the young family had been distributing gifts in standard gift bags just the year before, and the entire family, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, has been reusing the same gift bags year after year.
Finally, Aunt Joyce got her thank-you note. She didn’t feel too nervous opening it, because she had played it safe by sticking with books.
“Thank you for the book on animals,” the note read. “As we already have a lot of animal books, it’s been donated to the orphanage, to bring joy to less fortunate children.”
Given the rules on gender stereotypes, Aunt Joyce was shocked to read that “Little Susan likes the book on flowers, though we both like the books from Cousin April better.”
Well.
Cousin April is only 14. There must be an age minimum, because she got a free pass.
“Thank you very much for the books you sent us for Christmas,” was the toddler’s message in his mother’s writing. “We enjoy having them read to us throughout the day in intervals, and also at bedtime, and we are sure they will be favorites for years to come.”
How about that!
It has been decided: Cousin April is doing the Christmas shopping for the whole family next year.
