There’s a weird phenomenon in which you are excited about going to some upcoming event – and then when it’s close to time to go, you start to dread it.
I thought I was the only one this happened to, until I started hearing other people describing that feeling – for the most part, joking about it cheerfully.
I once heard a specialist on a podcast give advice on it. He said: When you are invited to something or see an announcement for something you would buy tickets for, don’t think about it in context of the far-away date on which it is scheduled. Accept the invitation, or buy the ticket, if it were to be held tonight or tomorrow night: Would you still want to go, or would you rather just chill out at home?
Well: We most certainly are free from that conundrum these days. And ya know what? I’ve been loving it!
Now I hope that by the time we can start doing things again, I’ll have had my fill of being at home and truly will be glad to go out and do things.
I bet you’ll be the same.
Then the question will be … how many years – or months – or weeks – can we go through of truly appreciating being out at parties, fundraisers, shows or meetings … before we again start getting that niggling feeling while we’re out that we should be home instead?
Where are the masks?
One month ago – Monday, April 6 – the governor recommended that all Virginians should wear masks when they leave the house. That was a few days after the same recommendation had been made by health authorities on the national level.
The sewing machine and supplies already were out, all over the dining room, at home, because my daughter and I had been working on a project. Thus, it was no big deal to whip up a few masks for ourselves, as well as some for our friends.
I went to town for groceries in those first days of the mask recommendation, wearing my red mask with the little white dots. It had the same fabric on both sides.
First I went into the pharmacy – a place where, given its focus, I expected to see everyone in face masks. The customer coming out as I was going in was wearing one, so I felt in good company. Inside, however, not a soul had one on – neither customers nor staff.
I went from feeling a little silly to outright embarrassed. In the hand lotion aisle I took my mask off and shoved it into my pocketbook (hoping after that furtive action that I didn’t look like a shoplifter), feeling ashamed of falling for the middle-school level herd mentality and peer pressure.
Then I had to get groceries. During the entire drive from the pharmacy to the grocery store, my shame at myself for tossing aside public safety for my feeling like a fool burned inside me. I shored up my reserves: This time, I will go in wearing my mask.
When I picked my mask up to put it back on, I couldn’t remember which was the safe side, and which side was the one that had been contaminated by outside air. From then on, every mask I have made has had a separate fabric for each side, to prevent that problem (as well as to double the wearer’s fashion choice).
In the grocery story, only about 10% of the people had masks. The people in masks nodded toward each other in solidarity, and probably even smiled, though that was hard to tell.
It’s been a month now. We should be used to masks by now. We’ve seen a rise in the number of people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
I don’t wear my mask to protect myself so much as I wear it to protect you. The mask is my way of keeping my germs to myself, as much as possible. It’s also a way of showing you that I respect your health and well-being.
Your not wearing a mask just makes me feel silly for having that regard for you.
Let’s all chip in on this, and do what we can – what the experts have recommended to us – to protect others as well as ourselves.
Wear masks.
