The family didn’t figure out how to do an internet birthday party in time for my daughter’s 11th, but we definitely blazed that trail in time for Dad’s milestone birthday.
From distances of 1,400 miles apart, we all had been planning to get together this weekend for a big surprise party for our dad. The coronavirus-pandemic lockdown canceled that – which left a milestone unheralded.
But it couldn’t be overlooked. It was a big deal.
Our dad is a big deal, and this pandemic has cost us precious visiting opportunities.
I was going to hold a video-conference “birthday party” for my daughter two weeks earlier, but it didn’t work out.
I had decorated the house like the major celebration this was. I made proper birthday-party invitations for the internet video-conference with all of us.
What killed it, I think, was the practice run. Though most of us have done video conferencing to a limited extent, it was generally on the receiving end, not the initiating end.
I offered the extended family members various video-conferencing options, trying to pick the one the majority were used to. They all had different ones, if any. One or two were completely in the dark and got flustered.
With so many people putting in their varied two cents, it never came together.
Meanwhile, though, thanks to the decorations, my daughter said that, strangely, this year’s birthday was the best ever. The house with all its floor-to-ceiling frippery was a delight, every corner a reminder of our grand occasion of turning 11.
To top it off, we had forgotten to decorate for Easter, so all the Easter stuff was up, too: walls plastered with the flower-enlaced crosses and laminated cheerful Easter Bunny illustrations and tables and shelves covered in pastel baskets and fluffy chicks. A week or two late, we colored the eggs.
Just as it took hours to put it all up, now it took hours to take it all down.
Dad’s birthday party on Friday went smoothly, because a sister who uses Zoom to set up the meetings for her company took the reins. There was no “Which one do you know how to use?”. It was simply, “Here’s what we’re doing and how to do it.”
Luckily, Dad already had been using Zoom for civic-organization meetings, so we knew he’d be a shoe-in.
My daughter pointed out that we had to decorate the house to the hilt to set the party tone and make it worthwhile of Grandpa’s milestone.
With the hours it takes to decorate fresh in mind, I said it was enough to decorate the corners where we’d be sitting and thus seen on the video.
We moved the furniture that blocks the little attic access door, stooped down and crawled inside the tight spot and brought the birthday tub back out. We set up two birthday-party areas in the house.
When it was time for the Zoom call, we put on the glittery, conical paper birthday hats. When he answered, we tooted the birthday horns.
The party was on.
It was just immediate family for the first half hour, then extended family and his college buddies the second half hour, followed by neighbors and assorted others at the end. Plus, the neighbors had their own walk-by parade planned for that evening.
If you’ve never seen a Zoom conference, here’s how it works: The face of the person talking at the moment fills the screen, but there are little rectangles around the edge or bottom of the screen, one showing everyone else’s face. As each new person talks, his or her face fills the main spot of the screen.
Video-conferencing does not take the place of seeing family, but it goes a surprisingly long way in keeping families connected.
Once we’re all turned loose and able to hold parties again, those live parties probably now will have a video-conference component, to include folks who couldn’t make it in person.
