It looks like a lovely Christmas ornament, doesn’t it — that pretty white globe with crinkly red ornaments all over it, rather like a delicate ball of flowers.
That’s the sight that greets me whenever I check into the “Coronavirus COVID-19” page on the Centers for Disease Control’s website. Such a charming sight belies a scary possibility.
COVID-19 is hopping its way across the national and Virginia maps. Each look we give shows it a little closer to us.
Today, my daughter and I were supposed to be on a visit with my sister. We’ve all been excited about it for quite a while.
We don’t see each other nearly enough. We were going to drive in each other’s directions and meet in a hotel in the middle for the weekend.
Thursday, my sister said she was rethinking the trip. She’s been hearing the warnings against travel, and her employer just sent out an email that specifically prohibited travel for work and strongly recommended not traveling for personal reasons, either.
I thought my sister was overreacting, but she’s more conservative than I am in many respects. My daughter, on the other hand, was visibly upset. On a conference call with her aunt, she tried to convince her that there was no danger and everyone’s overreacting.
“Your mother and I are very old,” my sister said (gee, thanks), “and nothing like this ever has happened in our lifetime. It’s very unusual, and because people don’t know what can happen, everyone has to play it safe.”
“The Centers for Disease Control says to not worry, just be clean,” my daughter, armed with her fifth-grade information, stated with confidence.
My sister agreed that cancelling the visit was a very difficult decision to make. She made a deal with my daughter: My daughter should spend a few hours researching the latest news reports on the spread and concerns of COVID-19, and they would talk later in the night and base their plans off that.
As soon as my daughter grumpily hung up the phone, we saw news that Disneyland had closed. Well, that’s just in California. Then, like dominos falling, all Broadway shows were cancelled until April 12, and then Disney World had closed.
“A hotel is not as many people as Broadway,” my daughter said grumbling ... but with her brow not wrinkled quite as much as earlier.
Then, Friday, she came home from school with an extra packet of worksheets to the news that the governor had just cancelled all public school in Virginia for at least two weeks.
Now we find ourselves at Sunday morning. Some churches, such as the Methodists in Virginia, are closed for the next two weeks. I wonder how many people will be in our church this morning. We stopped doing the walking-around greetings a couple of weeks ago, and now just wave at each other in the pews.
Best wishes to you in this COVID-19 panic. I’ll keep out of your way, though I might wave a cheerful greeting to you from a safe distance of 6 feet away.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
