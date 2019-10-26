When I was a kid, the big thrill at Halloween was going to Aunt Bee’s house.
It was said there would be lots of candy. I wouldn’t know. I never made it up there.
Trick-or-treating was a neighborhood activity, where kids would have fun in put-together costumes and have brief-but-pleasant visits with neighbors in their own area. My mother would have been aghast if we even mentioned the idea of blatantly trolling for candy in cars to the houses of strangers, an utter violation of the intent of the sociable holiday.
However, it never would have occurred to me to ask her. My sister and I couldn’t imagine disappointing the neighbors, most of whom were elderly and counted on visits from the children who lived near them. Plus, they baked cookies and made popcorn balls to give to the children they knew.
Worse, the concept of getting out of a car to ask for something from a stranger would have filled us with shame, had we allowed such a shocking thought to linger.
However, many parents would drive groups of kids up and down the streets of the “Mortgage Hill” neighborhood, where Aunt Bee lived. The executives and business owners lived in large houses there, where legend had it the biggest candy was given.
The Aunt Bee mentioned is Frances Bavier, the sophisticated New York City actress who starred in The Andy Griffith Show and, in her later years, retired to Siler City, N.C., a town mentioned now and then in episodes. If Andy and Barney weren’t going to Mt. Airy when they left town, they were headed for some fun in Siler City.
It’s said Ms. Bavier came to Siler City in hopes of living out the idyllic, small-town life that was portrayed in Mayberry, a town modeled after Mt. Airy.
However, the local yokels didn’t act too smooth around a celebrity. They gawked.
She ended up never leaving her house. Instead, the local police officers (and presumably a housekeeper, but I never heard tell of that) looked after her.
On Halloween, someone else – never Ms. Bavier – would answer the door and give those intrusive, shipped-in trick-or-treaters what kids called “the good candies.”
After Ms. Bavier died, she left 26 cats – her main companions. Her death, and how to give away those 26 cats, were subjects of several news stories.
As hard as it is to find homes for cats under normal circumstances, in Aunt Bee’s case, 52 people put in their names to get one of her 26 cats. A drawing was held to determine who would get them.
Frances Bavier left gifts for the local police department, including a $100,000 trust that provides Christmas bonuses for all town police personnel in perpetuity.
A few years after I was graduated from college, I was in a book club with a lady whose house was next door to Aunt Bee’s. She told us once how frustrated Frances Bavier was to be seen as Aunt Bee, when she really was a cosmopolitan woman who had lived a life none of us could imagine.
I also bought a house around the corner and down two blocks from Aunt Bee’s. Each Halloween I knew to buy plenty of candy – the name-brand chocolate candy bars – but I just left a basket of it on the porch. What ever happened to it, happened.
I would drive over to the home of my best friend, who had a little girl. They lived in the same neighborhood I did growing up, and together the three of us would go trick-or-treating, walking, chatting with other parents and kids on the street, and visiting with the folks who answered their doors.
Decades later, we will be doing the same thing together this Thursday, our numbers swelled to six now, three more kids added between us – this time, with church events, because we live too far out in the country for walking neighborhoods.
The idea’s the same, though: Spend time visiting, not just participating in a selfish candy free-for-all.
