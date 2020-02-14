There is an unspoken but very clear rule among all the cats: They can’t all be in the same place at once.
They put up with each other in combinations – though just barely.
Two cats can be sitting around companionably. They have that enchanting look of feline peace and contentment, with the eyes half shut, a look of serene calm over each like a Buddha, at one with the universe.
A third cat walks in, however, and it’s full-on alert. The previously languid bodies stiffen. Ears flatten back ever so slightly. Whiskers straighten and lower.
The pair of cats turn their heads ever so slightly to watch the newcomer with utter disdain.
Upon realizing the room is occupied, the newcomer stiffens warily. She crouches a bit lower to the floor, legs bent, head, body and tail becoming one long horizontal plane. Thusly, she gingerly but determinedly slinks forward.
All watch each other intently, pretending not to watch each other, in the style of teenage girls and boys at an arcade. They are acutely aware of each other, though unwilling to admit it.
Cat 3 carefully finds a spot a good distance from the others and settles in. After a while, the cats all fall asleep. It has worked itself out.
They are far less accommodating with each other when enjoying a cuddle from a human. You can be sitting on the settee or lying in bed with a cat all snuggled close and purring – when another cat commits the grave offense of coming along.
If the second cat does not notice the first cat is there, it can get crazy when they discover each other at close proximity. If the cats do notice each other from the beginning, Cat 2 approaches cautiously. She crouches down and advances slowly, testing out the territory.
Cat 1 watches with flattened ears and a commanding stare. There’s a pretty good chance she’ll allow Cat 2 to join in, perhaps on the other side of you. After a while, they accept the shared space and fall asleep purring.
Every now and then, however Cat 1 ain’t having it. As Cat 2 approaches cautiously, suddenly Cat 1 leaps into the air.
She spits and hisses and swipes at Cat 2, who shoots off like a bullet, Cat 1 it hot pursuit. They fly to the hallway, where suddenly each veers in a different direction, sits and proceeds to groom herself, with just an occasional, derisive look back.
Human, meanwhile, is left without a cat. What a rip-off!
Those are the 3-cat and the 2-cat experiences. Only three times in more years than that have we witnessed all four of our cats in the same room.
Each of those times, it only was because the cats themselves had not noticed.
We would be sitting around enjoying the company of three cats when the fourth naively enters.
“Oh, look!” one of us whispers to the other. “It’s the other one.”
No. 4 blithely walks forward. She notices a human lump on sofa: Good petting opportunity, so she heads in that direction.
We watch in anticipation. The other three, meanwhile, have their eyes half closed in that catlike trance of all-is-well-with-the-world.
Quietly, we wait. Number four continues her confident stride.
Suddenly, from the settee, an ear tilts back. Then the head snaps around.
Shazzam! The observer leaps into the air, followed nearly instantaneously by her two now alert companions.
The air explodes in hisses and snarls and fur standing on end. The cat who was entering looks up in shock at the sound and sight of fury.
All four burst out of the room in a whoosh.
Then it goes quiet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.