My grandmother always had a stack of bags of sugar in the back bedroom closet. When I was a little kid, that stack was bigger than I was.
She had lived through the Great Depression and the rationing of World War II, my mother would explain, and she never wanted to be without sugar again.
My grandmother knew about days like what we’re experiencing now.
We have shortages of food and supplies we once took for granted.
People around the world live with those shortages on a regular basis, as did our great-grandparents before us.
Some people poke fun at survivalists, those Americans who have stockpiled enough food and supplies to last for long spells of time in case of disaster. Those survivalists are always warning of dire days to come, days in which people must be well supplied or perish.
Well, it was one of those survivalists who gave Dr. Mark Mahoney and his medical staff the precious N95 masks that they needed to be able to take care of their patients in a safe way during our pandemic. You can’t buy N95 masks anymore. They’re all gone.
I grow a vegetable garden each year. Each summer, but especially last year, I think it’s so much work that it’s not worth it. If I dare do the calculations, it’s an abysmal loss of time and effort.
This year, however, I’m excited about my best garden yet. Granted, that’s a false hope I have at the start of each season, but this year has an advantage: I can’t go anywhere, so I work in it every single day of the week.
And now I, like perhaps you, have a sense that I can’t take things for granted and should take care of as much myself as I can.
We generally don’t know about shortages and making do, because in America, we live in a bubble of prosperity.
Yes, there is poverty everywhere. However, except for the extreme cases, the poverty in America is better than the average life in many regions of the world.
In other countries, many people’s homes have dirt floors and walls made of bound sticks. The nicer homes in villages have two rooms, not one. They eat the limited foods their lands can grow, and their diets rely heavily on the easy staples, the same old thing every day – perhaps based on corn or on cassava or rice.
Toilet paper? What toilet paper? Who would spend money on toilet paper when a few extra coins might be able to purchase some cooking oil to jazz up that corn, cassava or rice?
Once a lady who lived in a different country told me about a day she actually had enough coins to buy some cooking oil. She was very excited on her walk on the way to the village shop, to buy that cooking oil, to cook with more variety for her family.
When she got to the shop, a strong and wild desire came over her. She bought a can of sardines instead.
She couldn’t help herself, she said. She ate those sardines all the way home, relishing every one, and hid the empty can.
That had happened more than 20 years before the telling, but she still hadn’t forgotten the immense pleasure of the taste and texture of those secret sardines – and the guilt over the sacrifice to her family they caused.
In other countries, where a can of sardines is a dreamed-of luxury, families don’t have specialty cleaning products and disinfectants, just usually one type of an all-purpose cleaner, used for laundry, dishes and floors.
Of the few things they do have, prices are rising. My goddaughter who lives in another country just told me eggs have gone up to the equivalent of $1.96 a dozen, as a result of prices rising during the pandemic.
She makes the equivalent $64 a week, working in a cosmetics and medicine warehouse. If we matched it up proportionately to how much money she and other average earners there make, that’s like if we had to pay $15.30 for a dozen of eggs.
Stores are low on or out of disinfectants, soaps, paper towels and the like, but on $64 a week, who has money left over to buy those optional items, anyway, when even eggs are practically out of reach?
When I interviewed fitness instructor Ismael Cano of Martinsville last week on how people can get through this isolation period in a healthy way, he pointed out that the scarcities we’re facing now in America are the reality for people around the world. A trip through a grocery store with empty shelves is simply a taste of what people in other countries are living with on a daily basis.
We are facing uncertainty, loss, sickness, trouble, scarcity.
However, those things are nothing new.
We just had not realized it.
