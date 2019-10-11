My 10-year daughter just taught me the secret of perpetual youth.
It’s taking a picture of oneself with the “selfie” filter on Facebook Messenger.
“Ahhhhh,” I thought, once I realized it. “So that’s how they do it.”
Well, I don’t think that particular one exactly is how all these old hags my age get pictures of themselves looking all smoothly puffy-faced and blankly young. However, it’s one of the ways they do it.
We came across the selfie wrinkle-and-spot diminishing option while doing something else. My daughter could not care less about that filter, because her looks are perfect to begin with.
It caught my attention, though. I’ve always heard of those so-called filters but never have seen one or figured out how to get one.
You may have noticed that, over the past few years, middle aged and older people have been looking younger and younger on social media – in a way. The cheeks and foreheads may look smooth and clear, but the magic often doesn’t extend to the crêpey neck and elephant-like part of the chest that shows above the shirt.
You can flip through Facebook or Instagram and see shot after shot of someone with perfectly clear and fresh-looking skin … and then come upon a picture they didn’t post themselves, but rather was posted by someone else. Ah-ha. That’s the so-and-so you recognize.
Of course, there’s no getting away now from photographs of people – young women especially go for this – with puppy-dog or cat ears floating above the head, a dog or cat button nose and perhaps whiskers.
When you and I look at our grandmothers’ photographs, we invariably are seeing the ladies in nice dresses, perhaps also in pearls. Imagine what today’s women’s grandchildren will think when they look at pictures of the mimis and nanas and glam-mas they’ve only ever seen in real life all wrinkled, and in photographs from decades ago, with whiskers and cat-ears.
Anyway – I’m a good sport, so if you would like to know how to take those young-looking filtered pictures (I’m not messing with the cat- and dog-faces,) I’ll tell you.
Just go to Facebook Messenger and start the process of sending someone a message. Either choose a friend who will go along with this plan or, if you want to keep it totally private, type in your own name in the line of to whom you’re going to send the message.
There, next to the text line of what you would write into the message, are also icons showing (in order, from left) four dots, a camera, a landscape photo and a microphone. Click on the camera.
There, under the circle you hit to make the photo, you see various options: text (from left), normal, boomerang, selfie and video. (There also are all sorts of silly little icons, such as a leprechaun’s hat, glasses and a hat and cat ears and whiskers you can have put on a face in your picture.)
Choose the “selfie” one, which aims the camera at your face and – voila! – that eliminates most signs of the past 20 years!
