Saturday we went on an occasional regular trek we have: to various Habitat for Humanity ReStores looking for new doors.
By new I mean old — 100 years old, to fit the style of the house. Many of the original doors of our house had been replaced by a previous owner with modern doors that don’t honor the intent of the house’s builders.
You can find 76- and 80-inch-tall doors anywhere. Our challenge is to find a door that’s 84 inches tall for the entry and 73 inches tall for the back porch.
Habitat’s ReStore is a great place for anything you need. You could completely furnish a house on low-priced new-looking furniture for every room.
What’s unique about ReStores, though, is that they also sell all sorts of things that had been taken out of houses being remodeled — old doors, windows, trim, sinks, cabinets, light fixtures and a myriad of the smaller things.
While we were out, we also would look for some storm windows and a cabinet for the bathroom.
We went through the two ReStores in Greensboro, N.C., the one in Kernersville, N.C., and the one in Winston-Salem, N.C. No doors, but we did find cabinets.
They were small kitchen cabinets, which would convert well into big bathroom cabinets.
They were a little too big, in fact: an inch too wide and 4 inches too deep. On a wing and a prayer, I got them anyway, hoping I could make do.
That’s usually the kind of thing I end up regretting, but miraculously, it worked out this time. I was able to push the washing machine aside 1 inch to squeeze in the cabinet. I spent all evening cutting 4 inches off the back and reassembling the back, easy as pie for many people but a comedy of errors for me.
There would be many other steps, including washing, priming and painting, so it would be a few days before they would be ready to use.
But I was excited about them, burning up with a desire to see how everything would be arranged in them.
I really, really wanted to put some things in the cabinets, which was dumb, because why put in stuff that would have to be removed in a few hours for priming and painting?
Then I realized: What did it hurt? People have many ways, some dangerous, some costly, of getting their thrills. If I could feel excited by something so convenient and accessible, go ahead!
So I did spend a little time while arranging things that would have to come out anyway. Then I called over my daughter. She would get her choice of shelf or drawer.
Up til then, she was complaining that the old, rickety, metal shelves with the pink baskets we kept our stuff jumbled into looked better than the cabinets.
Now, however, she was excited. She chose the best drawer for herself and spent half an hour arranging her things in it ... even though I would just take them out the next day when I painted.
Now that I’ve reached the point of painting, our stuff is out — but the cats are in. They, too, are fascinated by this new arrangement of space and how many ways they can fit inside it.
Oh the fun we have in life, when we just take it as it comes.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
