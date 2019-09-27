If you catch a flash of orange and feel a burst of air, congratulations: You’ve made a rare sighting of the elusive scaredy-cat.
The scaredy-cat, Felis catus afraidicus, is a native of living rooms and bedrooms worldwide. It is the barely domesticated of the domesticated species of the family Felidae, closely resembling in appearance the American Domestic Shorthair but showing characteristics of the common opossum, the bat or the raccoon in that it ventures out only at night.
The scaredy-cat is similar in anatomy to the other felid species, with a strong, flexible body, good for wrangling out of someone’s grasp, and quick reflexes to allow it to disappear without being seen.
The scaredy-cat can be recognized by a quickly appearing and disappearing swoosh of orange, gray, black or white. What appears to be a mere color-mark in the air actually is the tail end of a feline who knows how to make its body completely unseen, leaving only the briefest glimpse of its tail as the 8-pound creature in rapid movements slips behind a sofa or under a bed.
You may know of a scaredy-cat. I’ve known two: my Gram’s Scoot and my Julie.
When I was a little girl, I used to wonder why Gram would pick the boring Scooter, of all cats, from the Humane Society’s shelter. Just a glimpse of Scoot under the couch was as exciting as it got for us kids. Gram assured me that Scooter (named for how she would scoot away) would come out and sit on her lap after we all had left and the house was peaceful.
A few years ago, my daughter announced, out of the blue, “Mama, the next cat we get is going to be named Crazy Joe.”
“That’s fine, dear,” I told her. “We’ll use that name in another 10 or 12 years, after one of these two cats dies.”
“I know,” she said. “I’m just planning ahead.”
The next day I caught a glimpse of a kitten in a culvert. Dang it! It’s harder to give away a kitten than it is the flu.
I ran in to get kitten-catching supplies. “Guess what,” I told my daughter. “We’ve got Crazy Joe.”
She looked up as if she had been planning it all along. “It’s not Crazy Joe anymore,” she said. “It’s Julie Heart, and she’s a girl.”
Well, she ended up correct. And Julie never broke our purr-fect balance of two cats. That scaredy-cat either just stays outside or camps out under a bed. She has been spayed and vaccinated, of course.
We go for months at a time with no sight, no news of our scaredy-cat. Sometimes I wonder if she’s still living with us or gone. The only clue she’s around is the dog's getting excited near a bed, closet or crawl space.
Every few months, though, there’s a thump on the bed. Then I hear a rumbling sound, and my hand is knocked and punched by a furry, slightly drooly sensation.
It’s Julie, the scaredy-cat, in her every-now-and-then crazy desires to be petted. For several nights straight, she will hop up onto a bed, purring like a freight train, and barrel into our hands or arms, begging to be petted. She will spend nights by our side, purring nonstop.
Then she will disappear again, so long that we’ll start wondering if she still lives with us.
