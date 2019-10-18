It's time for the yearly dance at the door.
Dog in, cat out. Cat in, dog out.
Et cetera.
Now that cold mornings are here, there's always a cat waiting at each side of the door. When we pass by, the cat within sight gives us an expectant look.
We open, and two sleek, furry figures glide past each other in serpentine style, each impatiently headed in the opposite direction, because as we all know, the grass is always greener on the other side.
Even when it's turning brown.
Although each cat rushes with great haste, as if she's about to miss a train at the station, the dog glibly and cheerfully bumbles along with the flow. If someone's going through the doorway, she reasons, she must follow to make sure she doesn't miss out on anything.
The dog is always cheerful about it, as dogs are. The cats, on the other hand, are indignant and affronted at the audacity of the recent weather.
Any time now we open a door, there's at least one cat on the other side of it who comes rushing through with a quick, bitter mew of complaint. It's as if we humans are to blame for either having forced the cat out in the first place or making it turn cold or both.
As that cat comes in, another rushes out, because memories don't last long, and the cat rushing out doesn't remember she had come in from the cold not too long ago.
That's the hop of October. It will start calming down in November. That's when cats wait inside by the door, but when we open the door, the cat feels the deep cold. She looks up at us, scowling for whatever it was we did to ruin the fun outside, and turns around and high-tails it back into the sanctuary of the warm house.
House plants get one shot. They come in in October and go out in April.
They are always bigger coming in than they were going out half a year ago. Half of them no longer fit on the shelf or the plant stand or the dresser where they had been last year.
There's some level of domino effect, as a new place is found for the newest super-large plant. Each plant below it in size moves up one in the space-finding game.
A Christ-in-the-Manger that used to be on the top tier of the plant stand has to go on a wide, sturdy dresser instead. The philodendron is moved to the top tier of the plant stand so its vines can hang below. Aloe, taller now that it was last year, moves up to the philodendron's old space.
Those couple of plants that someone forgot to water, or got damaged from being knocked over by pets too many times, take the depressing bottom level.
So here we are, all crowded inside, to wait out another cold-weather season together.
Stay cozy!
