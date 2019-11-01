Some women understand the value of “the good ice.”
It’s one of the cravings of pregnancy.
I loved the ice they had in the bags at the gas station at Leatherwood. The man at the gas station must have been familiar with that craving, because he never charged me for the ice. Lisa Harbour made special trips to the hospital for her favorite ice.
Cheyenne Collins started out craving chips and salsa, which she could eat nonstop. Then she got the habit of “a bunch of tacos at a time” from an authentic Mexican taquero.
Jennifer Nease liked Mexican food. Elizabeth Spence couldn’t get enough Mexican food, chips and salsa. Joanie McPeak skipped the meal and chips and went straight for the salsa – with a dash of Texas Pete – eaten with a spoon. Amanda Meadows wanted hot sauce and red meat. Carolyn Baptist passed up the salads for pizza and Mexican food.
Retha McGuire, who had hated shrimp, loved during pregnancy – as her daughter does now.
Brenda Vaughn said she never has forgotten the time she was working at Globman’s, and her mom brought over her regular craving - a pan of homemade biscuits, a bowl of gravy and fried rabbit.
Sarah Foley loved Cocoa Pebbles.
Becky Boyd Wood’s cravings ranged from cantaloupe to peperoncinis to chocolate milkshakes to ice cream sandwiches, with each baby.
Spanish peanuts were what Betty J. Kanipe loved during those days. Hope Perry also liked peanuts – in a huge salad – and Betty Crotty, on a chocolate sundae.
Egg salad sandwiches were Lisa Martin’s thing.
Anyone who knows Heather Hammock knows she goes for the Southern traditions, enough so that even her cravings were loyal – banana sandwiches with Duke’s mayonnaise.
Arlisa Johnson’s craving took another Southern tradition as a starting point: country ham biscuits dipped in catsup with chocolate milk at her first pregnancy and, with her second, coffee – which she normally hated.
Elizabeth Moore loved fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, as well as a Subway veggie sub with extra hot peppers. Teresa Kirby wanted watermelon and pickle relish, macaroni and tomatoes and pickles.
After a lunch at Mabry Mill of her craving, scrambled eggs, Coates Clark ordered dessert – more scrambled eggs.
The only thing Melany Reeves Stowe could eat was pecan twirls, “the cheap ones.”
Kimberly Boyd craved hot wings with celery and blue cheese, then hot dogs doused in Texas Pete.
Joyce Wray needed pizza, and Shewana Hairston-McSwain loved french fries.
Jellybeans did it for Jencie Davis, and Tish Owens liked chicken-fried rice. Jennifer Gregory, Lanetta Byrd and Donna Prillaman wanted chocolate ice cream -- Lanetta’s with a lime popsicle -- and macaroni and cheese also made Donna happy.
Libby Grammer had to have at least one blueberry bagel a day. Debbie Matherly wanted blackberries.
For Susan Hodges, the peaches had to be fresh and the tomatoes canned.
Hannah Sullivan’s daughter just loves “pastas,” as she calls it … which is what Sullivan loved to eat while expecting her.
Elizabeth Wotring’s triumvirate was Outback bread, potato soup and vanilla ice cream. It was ice cream sandwiches for Wendy Barnes.
Joanie Lynn Petty desired hot wings and cookies and ice cream with rainbow sprinkles, but she hated bananas.
Skip the cake – Mary Ann Wall just had to have the German chocolate icing.
Pucker up with Myra Hairston: She walked around all day squeezing juice from a fresh lemon into her mouth, “every day, all day.” Vance Johnson’s wife ate several lemons a day with each of her three pregnancies.
Marsha Dillard-Massie wanted pickles and strawberry milkshakes. Dillard Norman’s wife went crazy over Kenny’s milkshakes, but all Melissa Cavalier wanted to drink was McDonald’s ice tea.
Depending on the baby, for Nancy Clark it was watermelon, grapes and pizza. Jessica Kelley’s pizza had to come from Rollabout.
Kimberly Mason, who normally hates salt, had a thing for salty corn. Norma Bozenmayer wanted beets. Paula Plaster Wood wanted milk with her first, caramel apples with her second and Brunswick stew and cantaloupe with her third.
For Stephanie Correa, it wasn’t a craving so much as an avoidance – during her third pregnancy she could not stand chicken.
Mel Rodriguez, who doesn’t always go for the stereotype, did on this one: She ate a lot of ice cream. Greg Hackenberg’s wife had such craving for Dipper’s ice cream that even he gained 15 pounds.
April Rorrer went for strawberry milk and ice cream.
The other classic of pregnancy cravings, pickles, was what Tara Martin went for, along with hot pickled sausages. Emily Burris passed on the pickles and just liked the juice.
