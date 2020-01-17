So far my daughter and I are doing great with our New Year’s resolution: only touch the knobs while opening and shutting cabinet doors.
It’s harder than it sounds. We are actively going against years of bad habit of the opposite.
The kitchen got a first round of attention when we bought the house, but to our surprise, it’s already looking shabby and ready for a re-do.
It’s much, much easier the second time around, because we aren’t changing anything, just tightening, sturdying, reorganizing and repainting.
You should’ve seen the house when we moved in. The huge refrigerator blocked the two windows. The stove was where the porch door used to be. The opening that used to be for the porch door was an assortment of boards and plywood.
The kitchen had five different types of cabinets, only one apparently original to the house, and three kinds of counters, mostly just floating on top of the cabinets. The original 1950s linoleum (this room was an addition to an older house) had pathways worn through it.
The entire thing got an overhaul. I didn’t put in new cabinets – that will come a few years down the line – but I painted them all to match. My dad installed proper countertops and found the original porch door in an outbuilding and put it back in the doorway. And more. We ended up with a great-looking kitchen, which is a good thing because we spend most of our time there.
So it came as a surprise one afternoon a year or two ago to have the realization come pounding down on me: The kitchen looked awful. How did that happen?
A few doors were coming off hinges. Paint was flecking off some cabinets. Knobs were loose, and two had come off entirely. I needed to fix the whole thing.
Last month was the clincher. The track of a drawer broke. During the recent days off school and work we delved into the kitchen re-do.
We scraped, primed and painted. Knobs were replaced. Doors were secured. That drawer track was put back.
Thus begins the challenge: Never, ever again touch a cabinet door. Only the knobs!
In order to follow through on that without turning into bickerers, we cheerfully made an agreement. Because we both shared the common goal of maintaining a lovely kitchen, we would appreciate reminders to use the knobs. Alerts would not be considered nagging.
What has surprised us is that it works.
If she hollers, “Mama – KNOB!” I quickly let go of the cabinet door and reach for the knob instead. If I blurt out, “Don’t touch the cabinet!”, her hands fly away from the prohibited place.
Normally, if I’m scolded very often, I feel rather defensive. If I bicker at my daughter on other matters, she may roll her eyes or state flatly, “I KNOW, Mama.”
However, this one works. It must be because we are on even footing. We have equal stakes in the matter: We want the kitchen to stay looking great.
We both have equal opportunities to chide the other, and the person chiding does so politely, and the person on the receiving edge likewise is pleasant and agreeable about it.
It’s turning out that a beneficial side effect to the better kitchen is also a better method of communications and acceptance.
