I’m probably not the only one who has given herself a haircut recently.
I’m not worried about what it looks like. I have enough hair that it can be redone and redone until it’s made right. In fact, I’ve gave myself three haircuts — three entirely different hairstyles — and it’s been fun. But in the end, you never would be able to guess the extent of my experimenting, because I started with long hair.
How about people with short hair? Are the husbands and wives out there, the moms and dads, and sons and daughters, learning how to cut the hair of members of their families?
How many men just decided to throw in the towel and go renegade — perhaps with a long-haired hippie look?
I’ve also been hearing about women who have been fending for themselves on their manicures. Though that causes some women lots of trauma, it falls into what’s called “first-world problems.”
With no witnesses because we’re all stuck at home alone, no one can tell how we let ourselves go.
Oh, but, wait — they can.
During these weeks, untold millions of folk have learned how to use online conferencing apps and programs. Many people, for the first time ever, are communicating with each other Jetsons-style, not only hearing each other’s voices over the phone but also seeing videos of each other.
One of the most widely used is Zoom video conferencing. People from dozens of different churches around here are using Zoom to conduct Sunday school and Bible study. We use it at the Bulletin for our regular meetings, too.
With Zoom, the main part of your screen shows one person, usually the person who’s talking, and the other people can be seen in little rectangles across the top or along the side.
With video conferencing, you get to see into people’s houses. You get to see what your coworkers’ houses, and usually pets, look like. It’s interesting.
But wait. You also can see aspects of your looks you’ve never noticed before.
Somehow, the camera adds 10 or perhaps 20 years to your age. Wrinkles sprout out all over your face. Your nose grows an inch, and your eyes turn into little slits hidden between flaps of skin and wrinkles. Your pores scream out for attention while your eyelashes play a disappearing act.
The receding hairline has receded another inch or two, and the neck? Don’t even ask about the neck.
It’s not you on that screen. It’s your grandparent.
Even though you are given the unique opportunity to see inside your coworkers’ houses, you don’t notice, because you’re too shocked at the sight of yourself on screen.
But —apparently, you are not alone! This is a phenomenon that strikes, if not everyone (my coworkers didn’t look as bad as I did on the computer screen), at least enough for specialists to give advice on it.
The New York Times on Tuesday addressed this very modern problem in “How to Look Good on Camera, According to Tom Ford,” as told to Maureen Dowd, in four easy steps:
- Step 1: Put the camera up on a stack of books so the camera is higher than your head. Then it should point down into your eyes.
- Step 2: Set up a light. A tall lamp should be placed slightly behind your computer – on the best side of your face (Did you not realize that your face has a best and a worst side? It does. Get up, go to the mirror, and look at yourself, with a book held vertically over half your face. Then do it again, with the other half of your face. Warning: Discovering your good side is not nearly as pleasant as discovering your bad side is traumatic).
- Step 3: If you’re not sitting at a white table, set down a white piece of paper in front of you. “It will give you a bit of fill and bounce,” the article promises.
- Step 4: Powder up your face (you too, men).
I sure don’t remember the Jetsons going through such extremes, do you?
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
