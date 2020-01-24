How did this turn into the Winter of Dolly Parton?
At some point, I bet, you’ve realized Dolly Parton is coming at us from all sides.
For me, it was the 10-episode podcast “Dolly Parton’s America.”
“Hmm,” was the first thought. “Wonder why they picked Dolly Parton out of a hat to do a podcast on” (except, of course, for the fact that the podcast host basically was saying she is the best musician ever. However, I feel like a good enough podcast or news story could convince me that nearly anyone is the best musician ever).
Then I noticed a TV show starring Dolly Parton, “Heartstrings.”
“Hmm. Her publicist must be hard at work,” I thought.
Next, to my surprise, one of my regular, everyday news podcasts featured Dolly Parton, with some loose connection to the theme of the show. It was about how Dolly Parton’s music is super popular all over the world, because much of it is about missing one’s childhood rural home, which, they said, is happening to people in developing nations.
Recently, Netflix put up a movie called “Dumplin’,” about a girl who’s not the pageant type who enters the beauty pageant run by her former beauty-queen mother. The girl’s joy — and in times of discouragement, salvation — is Dolly Parton’s music … which runs through the entire show. Not only is it what they play at home, but it’s also the only thing played on the local radio station.
That show is supposed to be set in small-town Texas, but there’s even a bar there that is entirely devoted to friendly drag queens who imitate Dolly Parton. That would be quite a duo of specialties to be supported in a large city, let alone a small, conservative town.
OK, after that many details I suppose I have to admit that I’ve watched the first part of “Dumplin’.” Perhaps like you, I am guessing that one or all of the Dolly Parton drag queens end up coaching the girl toward winning the pageant.
Dolly Parton recently had a jubilee performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Last month, the Hallmark Channel had the Dolly Parton Christmas movie, “Christmas at Dollywood.”
A few days ago, the Bulletin’s website carried a story about and pictures of her, honoring her 74th birthday. Just yesterday, the Martinsville Branch Library had a birthday party for Dolly Parton, complete with Storytime, crafts and cake.
During a more-than-50-year career, the Parton has been doing something to catch the attention of nearly every generation: writing and performing enduring hits such as “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene”; staring in the 1980s iconic “9 to 5,” a movie about women in the workplace; and her Dollywood theme park.
Then, of course, there’s the way eighth-grade boys perennially have done some sort of Dolly Parton joke, which has the answer written out on their calculator: 2,318,008 — Then turn the calculator upside down to read it.
Now a generation is growing up with the free books her Imagination Library mails to children from birth through age 5.
And, yes, between the time I started writing this column to now, I’ve finished watching “Dumplin’.” I was right: the Dolly Parton-inspired drag queens tutored the girl and her friends to wow at the pageant.
I underestimated the power of Dolly, though. They also got the girl’s uptight mom, the pageant coordinator, to wear a Dolly-style outfit and hairdo onstage for her official pageant duties at the movie’s grand finale, when mother and daughter make up.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.