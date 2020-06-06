When I was a child, my mother’s stark and depressing lessons of the terrible ways people treat each other gave me nightmares in sleep and haunted me during days.
A generation later, when my daughter had absorbed what happened to George Floyd, the youngster asked me in shock and horror why I had not prepared her for the atrocities people impose on each other. I had not warned her that such frightening cruelty exists, she accused me, and that the violence of some of the mass reactions and the tomfoolery of some of the political responses have been too much for a young heart and mind to take in.
Hence I’ve had a lot to catch up with my daughter over the past two weeks.
There has been a constant round of questions, mostly along the veins of “how” and “why.”
Parents all over must be dealing with this same loss of innocence these days.
My mother’s lessons lay it all out on the table. Since we were young, she’d gather my sister and me at her side and teach us about the Holocaust, or slavery, or segregation, as well as child abuse and beaten wives.
I didn’t realize until I was an adult that such lessons did not go on in every family.
She taught us out of several books on the Holocaust. A few showed those iconic, unforgettable photographs of the piles of shoes – piles of suitcases – piles of bodies, from various concentration camps in the 1940s.
One special book was called “I Never Saw Another Butterfly.” It is a collection of drawings and poems from children in the Terezin Concentration Camp between 1942-1944. Mom would sit down with us in long spells, and we’d look at the art and read the poems one by one, with attention on each, thinking about the unknown child who had created it.
Fifteen thousand children were in that camp, she told us, and only 100 came out alive. The particular piece of art or writing we were looking at was probably done by a child who never got to grow up.
Our mother gave explicit lessons on the cruelty and injustice of man to serve as warnings about how careful people must be to be kind and respectful, and to guard against injustices against others.
Eventually I became a mom. I also wanted to raise a daughter on the path of respect and kindness.
However, I was ready to start teaching kindness far before I wanted to teach cruelty. I couldn’t imagine ruining an innocent toddler with concepts of racism and segregation, for example, so when she was tiny we simply celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the day honoring respect and kindness to all people.
I wanted to show her the good, and make it part of her life, for its own sake, not just as a counter to injustice and brutality.
Just a few years ago, and with a shock, I understood my mother’s perspective of the world.
I always had thought of the Holocaust and segregation and institutionalized racism as another world away. After all, that was all before I was born. Suddenly, one day, I realized it all had happened during my mother’s lifetime – and shockingly close to mine.
No wonder she was so shaken, and distrustful of mankind, and gave such dire warnings to her daughters. She was a child when Jews were in the concentration camps, and during the time of segregation. She was a young woman during the Civil Rights movement. She was a divorced mother of two trying to make it on her own when women still could legally be prevented from the benefits men had for finances, loans, good jobs and property ownership. Her gay friends (did she even know they were gay?) had to live in shame and fear.
People from my mother’s generation, in analyzing what’s going on now, have pointed out that things aren’t as bad as they used to be, in all sorts of ways.
Yet still, beneath it all, and through the generations, sometimes suppressible but never stoppable, rages a darkness and cruelty inherent in man, all too often raging its ugly head.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
