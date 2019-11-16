Salute to the bad moms, bad students, bad neighbors.
They are the great entertainers who give our community a vibrant culture.
For each show by a community theater, band or chorus, our local actors, singers, dancers and musicians put their lives on hold for about two months as they rehearse and then perform.
So, OK, I’m not saying they really are bad mothers, students or neighbors; many of them just tell me they fall short in other areas of their lives during show times.
One of my favorite local singers and I have a saying, or perhaps you could call it a deal: She will sing at my funeral, and I will write her obituary.
She was in several shows a few years ago, then broke my heart by not being in the next. I asked her why not.
My idol said that being in the shows really takes a toll on family life, so she’s taking a theater break for now to concentrate on her husband and kids.
I felt indignant, slighted and disappointed. There also actually was a strong sense of grieving, as in, how could I get through the next show without her?
Now I’ve learned what she meant.
This community is rich in the arts, and my daughter practically has been raised in its theaters, museums and auditoriums. So … I should have seen this coming.
Only 10, she is now in her fifth community theater show. I had thought I appreciated our local actors, singers and dancers before, but now I really know what they do for us.
A show means five rehearsals a week, each four or more hours away from home counting drive time. When the performers are kids, the parents are supposed to be with them at the theater, so I’ve put in the time as well.
That’s 20 to 25 hours a week of almost no proper dinners, not mowing the lawn or raking, laundry piled up, weeds taking over gardens.
That’s 20 to 25 hours a week of not seeing friends and family, of missing church events, of not chipping in to help when needed.
Try that on top of a full-time work week, and it means you’re going straight from work to the theater, and home by 9:30 p.m. or maybe even 10 … for two months. It means your new definition of a good weekend might be getting the laundry folded before going to rehearsal on Saturday.
Most mornings before school, my daughter is too tired to get up and go. Sometimes, in the car, she eats supper with the left hand while writing homework with the right.
When she’s most stressed, I gently tell her that she doesn’t have to go through this again with the next show.
“But I have to do it, Mama,” she replies earnestly. “I want to.”
It’s the same story for all these others we see on stage for a couple of hours, not realizing they’ve put their lives on hold for two months to be there.
TheatreWorks right now has “A Tuna Christmas,” running through Nov. 24, and that’s followed by “Patriot Players Christmas Spectacular” Dec. 5-8 and the Smith River Singers’ “Carols & Cheer” on Dec. 9.
When you applaud at these shows, cheer also for the families, yards, homework, laundry, church activities and cooking that have been ignored to make them possible.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
