Back in early March, when our pastor canceled Sunday school, I thought he was overreacting to the coronavirus panic.
I was downright cranky over him canceling the traditional greetings during service. Instead of walking around and shaking hands or hugging, we stayed in the pews and waved at each other.
Well, pastor, you were right to take proactive precautions over what turned out to be a serious pandemic, and I was a naïve fool.
Before the end of March we stopped gathering indoors. We began with service instead in the parking lot, sounds broadcast over FM 107.7, each family enclosed in its own car.
As March turned into April and then May, we started hearing about person after person, family after family, who had fallen sick of the coronavirus — fortunately, no one from our church. We prayed for them.
Most recuperated. Some died.
Many of those who recuperated might well have ended up with high medical bills that could break them.
Last week, the governor allowed churches to resume, as long as they followed a lot of safety guidelines. When the news first came out, our church was going to hold services again in the sanctuary.
Then, once the pastor and maybe the deacons had a chance to read the detailed safety regulations that go beyond the short summary announcement, it was decided to remain outdoors, each family still separated in its own car.
The church leaders decided that it’s not safe for gatherings. This disease, COVID-19, is raging across Martinsville and Henry County, and people everywhere are making each other sick.
Yes, we miss each other, and we miss the church experience.
But if we love each other, we’ll protect each other.
Church folk, it’s up to us to support our pastors and keep our churches going during this pandemic. Keep up with each other through phone calls or the internet or mailing notes, but don’t put others in jeopardy with physical proximity.
It’s time we started new methods of supporting our churches financially. Whether we are in the pews or not, the church’s land and building still need to be paid for. The power bill, even if it’s slightly lower these days, still needs to be paid. Our pastors need to put food on their tables and clothe their children and pay their car insurance. Our churches still need to help the needy in our community.
That all takes money.
If the collection plate isn’t coming around, it’s up to us to support the church by mailing in checks or using some sort of online payment system.
Some congregations can thank their pastors for putting their safety first, by maintaining those physical distances, and worrying about the money later.
Some congregations need to be really worried that their pastors, or their deacons or committees, are opening the doors prematurely — even as the virus rages around all of us — and squeezing people and all their germs into confined spaces.
Why are they doing that, when getting people together is known to spread this killer sickness? Especially when — let’s face it — the majority of people who go to church are those very ones who are most vulnerable: older people?
Maybe if we all found new ways to pay other than dropping our dollar bills into a basket or bucket in the sanctuary, pastors would be able to focus more on our safety and health than on our money.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.