There’s a special magic to 5:30 a.m. at home: In the silence of the morning, words flow freely, and I can write more and better than I ever have working in the daytime at the office.
I thought I had hit the magic stride to this whole work-from-home deal until I discovered the downside: When I was done with work, work wasn’t done with me. After 8 hours of unparalleled productivity, I was ready to shift gears. The gardens and household chores were calling me (the gardens, admittedly, much more loudly), and I was yearning to go outside and be active.
However, things are hopping at 2 and 3 p.m. in the professional world. Calls and emails with things for me to do kept coming in and needed attending to. News stuff was happening about which stories were needed. I had to quash my overwhelming natural impulses to be in the sunshine and the dirt (actually, I think it was a bit cloudy and gloomy that day, but even that calls me) and stay at the computer.
Lesson learned at the beginning of the week, the next days I tempered myself. The first thing each morning, though I had a strong pull to sit down and write articles, I puttered around with household chores, holding off on work until around 7.
My daughter thought getting up by the alarm now that we’re in the free-for-all of home isolation was crazy. It certainly was tempting to live these next few weeks (who knows how long?) alarm-free, I told her.
If we did that, I pointed out, how would we ever get back into the school-year schedule?
“Oh yeah,” she said.
By the same token, we make sure her time is divided between free play, educational play, reading, lessons and chores.
These work-from-home days have been heaven. For the first time ever, I’m home long enough to truly enjoy the home I worked so hard to create.
The funny thing, though, was to discover I have only one comfortable chair. I never had sat down at home before long enough to notice.
I’m in it now, with a cat sitting in front of me and a parrot leaning over, giving me the eye.
The pets have been loving the new routine too. We give a third of the day for being in the back of the house with the cats, a third of the day for being closed in the front of the house for the birds to be free (usually, on shoulders and perches) and the other third for outside.
My daughter is doing household and yard-work chores at an unprecedented rate. On a regular work and school day, when there is only a short time at home before bedtime, a chore seems like a cruel thief of free time. Now, though, a chore is greeted with enthusiasm. It’s just something different to do, and she takes on any chore willingly and cheerfully – I suspect, too, enjoying the feeling of being more grown up.
In fact, her taking care of the basic chores during the day lets me be fully productive at my computer.
If my daughter were any younger, this halcyon experience would not be possible. If this had happened a couple of years ago, when she still needed Mama’s complete interaction at all times, there’s no telling how this would be going.
There’s no way I could be playing princesses and ponies with one hand and typing with the next. I couldn’t maintain a constant banter and answer countless knock-knock jokes. I’d be pulling my hair out and trying to write articles at 2 a.m. while she was asleep.
If it makes me shudder to think how I would have handled work-from-home when she was little, it’s even further from my imagination to be able to understand how parents of two or more little kids are handling it.
So, although we are enjoying this unusual experience, it’s with full awareness that we’ve been blessed with the best of circumstances to go through it.
Uf! The cat is walking all over the keyboard. I can’t get much typing done now, so it’s time to sign off.
Best wishes to you in this time of isolation. I look forward to seeing you when we are all let loose once again.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
