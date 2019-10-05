If it’s edible, there’s a good chance that it comes in pumpkin spice flavor this month.
Shoot, if you can smell it, it will smell like pumpkin spice. If you can see it, it’s likely to be orange.
Here’s a partial list of foods that come in pumpkin spice, leaving out desserts because those make sense:
- Almonds and peanut butter.
- Spam (yes, really).
- Candies including KitKats, malted milk balls, M & Ms and Godiva chocolates.
- Popcorn, puffed corn, kale chips, Yogurt-covered pretzels.
- Yogurt, cheese, cream cheese, butter spread.
- Mini-Wheats, Cheerios, Frosted Flakes, Special K, Life cereal, oatmeal.
- Bagels, English muffins, Pop Tarts.
- Instant hot chocolate mix and coffee creamer.
- Jell-O, marshmallows and salsa.
- Ice cream and gelato.
- Chai, wine, beer, coffee, Kahlua, liqueurs, kombucha, coconut milk, smoothies, tea.
- Protein powder, protein bars and nutrition bars.
- And let’s not forgot dog treats.
Annnnnnd coffee. Let us not forget coffee, the source of all this foolishness to begin with.
Starbucks started it all when it served the first Pumpkin Spice Latte at its Seattle headquarters in 2003. The chain has estimated that it has sold 424 million PSLs (as they are known) since then. The flavor was such a hit, everyone wanted to get on that bandwagon.
What does coffee even have to do with pumpkins? And how closely connected is the Pumpkin Spice Latte to actual pumpkins – or is it just the spices used in pumpkin desserts that flavor the drink?
McCormick developed the Pumpkin Pie Spice, a blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice, in 1934, as a shortcut for flavoring the dessert that probably was much more popular then than it is now. Now 95% of that spice blend is sold between August and November.
How many people actually know what a pumpkin tastes like? How often do people chop into a pumpkin and cook some of it for supper?
It’s not the pumpkin itself that’s the big deal. It’s what the pumpkin harkens to: the days of American settlement. Pumpkins are the oldest domesticated plant in North America, and when other crops failed, they kept colonists alive. They continue now as a symbol, perhaps unconscious, of rural life and American heritage.
There is no logic whatsoever in combining pumpkin pie and coffee unless you’re drinking coffee while eating dessert. However, I can kind of see how it came about … after a 2016 visit I had with Greta Ledyard.
She was telling me about her experiences in Africa, particularly at the City of Hope in Tanzania. She gave me a mug of hot, rich, delicious chai tea.
I never thought I liked tea, but I couldn’t get enough of hers, and later I made it at home with her recipe. It’s not coffee, but those are pretty much the spices you would use to cook pumpkin. It opened my eyes to how rich and delicious and satisfying a hot drink with spices can be. Drinking chai tea opens the mind to the idea of those spices in your coffee, too.
So here we conclude our Sunday morning chat (via newspaper) with the recipe Greta gave me back then. Try it. You’ll love it.
But stay away from the 75%-off bin of pumpkin spice products in the grocery stores in December. I thought I was taking advantage of that sale last year and regretted it. From now on I save the pumpkin spices for actual pumpkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.