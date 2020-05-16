This quarantine time is awfully misleading to our new dog.
It’s going to come as a real shock when Princess realizes that, no, not all days have every minute spent gazing at each other lovingly and showing affection with light pets and caresses.
At some point, we will drive off without her, leaving her and the other dog alone for hours.
Oh yes, we are in the honeymoon period now, but it wasn’t this pleasant in the beginning.
For the first two or three weeks, both of us, I believe, were wandering around in a fluster, bemoaning, “What in the world have I gotten myself into?”
In retrospect, the first weeks have been like that with all dogs I’ve ever had, except for one special one, and even the ladylike and intelligent Montserrat, a shepherd mix from the Patrick County Animal Shelter, created a little disruption in the beginning.
In the beginning, a new dog is a constant hassle. There’s no telling what will happen with just a minute out of sight, but it may include something torn or chewed, a terrorized cat or a puddle on the floor.
And night times? Oh, they’re the worse. The new dog paces back and forth, back and forth. If the dog’s in the bedroom, you can’t sleep because of the noise this restless, stressed out dog makes. If the dog’s in another room, it’s quiet – but can you trust the silence? What is the dog destroying?
If the dog wakes up in the middle of the night, you wake up in a panic, too. No matter how you would like to remain in bed, you’re compelled to go let the dog out, because you don’t know if there’s a need that otherwise would result in a nasty mess to clean up.
Then there’s the dog’s learning how to go up and down stairs. That’s always a challenge with a new dog, and it has been particularly difficult this time. Princess goes up laboriously slowly and tumbles down far too quickly.
Luckily, Princess is mellow, including around cats and chickens. That may be in part by excellent mentoring from Montserrat, who has been the family dog for five years.
This gentle and gentile dog has shown a whole new side: Montserrat guards her territory, and her humans and pets, like a Monster-at.
Princess has to watch her step, or she will pay dearly — and the price of crossing Monster-at is high. Censure is consistent, swift and uncompromising.
By the first week, Princess learned not to look twice at a cat or chicken. She only goes to the food dish to eat (even though they have separate dishes) or to a human for a pet after the other dog has, then had enough. She knows for sure which cushion on the floor is hers – and which isn’t.
Montserrat has taught her to stay quietly on that cushion all night instead of wandering off. She hasn’t figured out how to stop Princess from snoring, though.
Having Montserrat is, in a way, like not having a dog at all. She is more like a pleasant little human sidekick who goes around calmly anywhere we do, no leash needed. She also follows orders with just a pointed look, or a wave of a finger.
Getting a new dog shook all that up and reminded me of what it’s really like to have a dog around. Chaos. Havoc. Noise. Worry. Hassle. Trouble.
I was sorry most days, and one day I nearly gave Princess back.
But now I have that fun energy of two dogs’ rushing through doorways, coming when I call, sitting for treats, jumping into the car when it’s time to go. I have the calm companionship of two dogs sitting at my feet during quiet times, and vigilant about the house at night.
In three weeks I’ve reached the lesson that every dog has taught me, but that I’ve forgotten each time, and had to learn anew.
They catch on.
I catch on, too.
As I peck out these letters with the fingers of my right hand, I’m petting Princess, who’s sitting beside me with a dog-smile on her face, with my left.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.