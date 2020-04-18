In its second season “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the brilliant series on Hulu, there is an episode in which the handmaid called Offred has fled the bondage of her “Commander” and his wife in an effort to reach her true American husband and freedom in Canada.
She holes up in a corpse of a building that has been the scene of much death and desolation during the siege that destroyed Democracy to transform a portion of the free United States into the repressive Republic of Gilead.
That building is the headquarters of The Boston Globe, obviously emptied in a hurry, with filled coffee mugs and notebooks and vacated computers scattered across its newsroom and newsprint stacked in its warehouse, nowhere to go with no free press to be powered.
As if the Globe building’s silence and the metaphor it represents aren’t sufficiently frightening, one barren wall of the press room is stained with a lacquer of blood, the floor below splotched with dried pools from the people who obviously were eradicated by a fusillade of bullets that scuffed and scarred that bloody concrete.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” is Margaret Atwood’s novel about a dystopia formed in the northeastern quarter of what was the U.S., controlled by men, with women indentured in various levels of servitude that peak at the glass ceiling of submissive wife. Handmaids are young and fertile women assigned to a Commander and his barren mate – the name “Offred“ depicts an ownership by the Commander, Fred — for ceremonial breeding to create Gilead’s most prized natural resource, children to be raised in darkness.
This darkness is scripted by a lethally controlled flow of information. Women aren’t allowed to read. Even the Commander Fred’s wife loses her pinky for reading the Bible in a society founded on literally quoted Scripture. You better know your Leviticus, just don’t pick up the book.
And it’s a place where they line up and kill journalists by firing squad to control what everyone knows.
I share this because every day I observe efforts to kill journalists with a fusillade of ridicule fired from lips next to hips.
Please understand I say this not from a point of politics. I’m not attacking any politician. I’m not a Democrat – as you may be predisposed to believe – and I’m not a Republican. I’m not THAT liberal or THAT conservative. I don’t care if an elephant or a donkey is standing on stage.
But I care unabashedly about the principles on which our society and our country were founded and grew, and those constitutionally start with the freedom of the press, the right to hold people accountable for their bald-face lies, their little untruths, their obfuscations, their obstructions and their sleights-of-hand.
Journalists are phlebotomists of truth, tapping around with our questions until we find a hidden, plump vein. We are humans and make mistakes. Not every “tap” is with perfect touch and sensitivity.
But those of us who work for conscientious and non-ideological news organizations tap with unrelenting purpose – all the while facing that fusillade of snide disrespect and ridicule.
I feel the sting daily on social media, in comments from people I love and respect and whose politics I understand. I don’t care about your candidate, but I care about what your candidate says and ensuring that you know if that candidate speaks the truth.
I’m not naïve. I know politicians bend facts like so many hairpins. I don’t expect total honesty from anyone. But if a journalist didn’t look for the answers and explain to you those answers, what in fact would you know to be true or untrue?
Are you going to take every leader’s statements as indelible? I think we can agree that would be folly.
But daily I hear the echo chamber of “fake news” – which by definition describes important information or insight from which someone wants to distract your attention – and even pure slander against journalists on the job, working for you, tapping for the truth.
There’s much fake about those increasingly popular tactics, and they shouldn’t be news. Yet, if a journalist’s message is bad for you, your strategy is old: You kill the person who revealed it.
So this is what I want you to know and understand:
You can post your memes and endorse the tactics and adore the individual, but if you put truth, transparency, honesty and rule of law in front of a “fake-news” firing squad, the bloodstains never will be gone.
Dystopia literally means a world in which people lead wretched, dehumanized, fearful lives.
And the first way to get there is with an absence of information, an absence of truth, an absence of accountability, an absence of journalists.
That would leave all of us as somebody’s handmaid.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
