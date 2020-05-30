I don’t know why these days that my hands sometimes shake at the words I must type, or why tears stream down my cheeks when I watch a digital version of what reality was supposed to be.
And I don’t why some of what I observe in horror can’t be relegated to digital impression rather than bone-shattering, skin-ripping, mind-numbing reality.
I don’t why my heart has to ache when it is supposed to be bursting.
I don’t know why streets I’ve prowled since I could walk have to be littered with blood.
I don’t why places I have visited and admired have to be shattered and burned.
And I don’t know why some people want to attack another person based on skin color or ethnicity.
I don’t know why we scream at each other because of a political difference.
I don’t know why people want to exploit tragedy with violence.
I don’t know why we have to put personal prejudices before personal kindness.
I don’t know why we can’t listen to one another rather than shouting at one another.
And I don’t know why hate is a commodity and love is devalued.
I don’t know why we can’t do what is right rather than build arsenals to fight.
I don’t know why the FCC felt it needed to repeal the Fairness Doctrine and make the loudest voices the only ones some people hear.
I don’t know why the U.S. Senate won’t take up rules to make voting access easier and the election process fair and equitable for all, regardless of whether mail is involved.
I don’t know why you won’t wear a mask to protect me and my family.
I don’t know why some can’t respectfully wait their turns in line without feeling an entitlement to break it.
And I don’t know why you think your personal rights outweigh well-being.
I don’t know why you listen to idiots and ignore truth tellers.
I don’t know why you want to carry a gun in public to intimidate others.
And I don’t know why you want to intimidate.
I don’t know why you are so scared of losing your foothold in life when that foot is placed on the neck of someone else.
I don’t know why you feel you must call me names to get my attention.
I don’t know why parents can’t raise their children to love one another rather than mimic their own personal fears and prejudices.
And I don’t know why more people rally for violence than they do for kindness.
I don’t know why we don’t hear the words of peace from Martin Luther King Jr. rather than those of hate from a racist police chief from the 1960s.
I don’t know why good cops have to put up with bad, because most cops are good.
I don’t know why people get away with murder because they wear uniforms.
And I don’t know what words have inspired some in uniform to arrest journalists who are doing their jobs or shoot them with rubber bullets.
I don’t know why some prefer to shoot bullets rather than shooting the breeze.
I don’t know why the same voices who scream they that want to shoot violent protesters also shout that one who kneels peacefully is a son-of-a-bitch.
I don’t know why we don’t realize that we are destroying each other, our nation, our fabric, our Constitution and our society.
And I don’t know why we can’t protect our planet and the people on it.
I don’t know why we have to build our might rather that focus on how we might build.
I don’t know why we celebrate might rather than what might be.
And I don’t know why an olive branch has to have a spear on the end.
I don’t know why I can’t find a way to make these points with the love and grace I feel and not the bile I taste
I don’t know why we can’t go high when others go low.
And I don’t know why 2020 has to be like this, but I pray with every ounce me that God does.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
