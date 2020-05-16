Restaurants are reopening for outdoor dining. Opportunities for some slices of real life are on the menu. But I am skeptical. The virus that mostly is respiratory clearly has crawled into our ears and is eating the good cells of our brains, like that worm in the “Star Trek” movie.
Because not everyone appears equally committed to protecting each other and enduring the coronavirus.
Yes, that has been apparent from the first syllable spoken by some in leadership, but now we have the increasing lunacy of playing follow-that-leader based on politics. I can’t conceive a more ridiculous route to doing the right thing for mankind. That path will lead us off the coronaviral cliff.
I present two testaments, based on experiences during the pandemic-designed process of “eating out,” when I went to pick up preordered/prepaid meals on quasi holidays. These are two spacious, popular restaurants not a quarter mile from each other but on opposite sides of the street. I note that not just for geography but in metaphor, for their divergent approaches to serving their customers equal portions of food and safety.
Restaurant One: My job was to pick up a bag or two. I arrived to find hosts with no masks or gloves or idea about orders and process. They asked my name, looked at some notes on the several bags around them and let me to wait in a corner of a fairly small lobby for what turned into 30 minutes or so. There were maybe four other would-be diners when I arrived. I think one other had on a mask. We kept our distance.
But these employees had no clue about finding orders, and more and more customers arrived. As I kept moving to locate a place that was 6 feet from everyone, I tried to corner my anger, which grew with each person who walked in and was not served. We all were breathing each other’s air in a hundred square feet, some trying to back away out of deference, maybe 4 out of 10 masked.
Other “naked” employees emerged frequently from the bar and dining room and, I would guess, the kitchen. They brought out more and more bags, but few of those bags left with customers. I was told once that online orders were slower, and my breathing became faster. Until an unsmiling face finally called my name. (An aside: We were missing an entrée, but I didn’t go back.)
Restaurant No.2, about a week later, was even busier. But its employees wore masks and gloves and were separated from customers by 4-foot-tall pieces of Plexiglas that were suspended along the counter for maybe 12 feet in either direction. People were lined up outside the door at respectable distances, and as the queue worked inside, there were dots on the floor six feet apart, weaving toward the cash register as if Splash Mountain awaited at their end.
Everything went smoothly and pretty much correctly except that maybe half of the diners wore masks, and some clearly disdained standing on a dot, crowding a little one way or another or leaning against furniture off line in clear acts of petulance.
And with every such example I became more frustrated, because I want this virus to be defeated, and not everyone appeared committed to that cause.
Disorganization happens, but to operate a restaurant and not to protect your employees, much less your guests, is total negligence and, in my opinion, criminal. I don’t wish the virus on anyone, so shouldn’t we both be committed to helping protect each other?
I can preach masks. I can step off 6 feet. I can keep use my sleeve for sneezes, and I have the “Happy Birthday” hand wash well-tuned.
But I can’t make other people realize that this is a shared process. A team game. We are allowing ourselves to be divided and conquered.
I want my children to go school and sports events and concerts, to compete and to enjoy and celebrate.
If that means I should stay away and wear a mask, then I do. That’s a parental sacrifice. That’s being a grown up.
So please respect that and don’t come near me, even if your order is delayed. And, by golly, if you want my business, then act like you give a flying flip.
Here’s how to do that: My daughter this week returned to riding horses (yippee) at a stable where she has been training on Saddlebreds and volunteering. She has missed those weekly visits, and this return came with a long list of new steps about how riders would be required to behave (be treated?) from their very arrival outside the barn. The script was logical and meaningful and showed true and loving commitment to those who really matter in this world.
After all, those horses are expensive.
