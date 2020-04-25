Some years ago, when I was a senior editor at a large newspaper in Florida, part of my job was to represent the news department in strategic and operational planning, terms then used to describe long-term and short-term thinking.
Our group one year was tasked with the tedious and – yes – boring job of drafting our newspaper’s plan for handling a potential threat to our business continuity:
The bird flu pandemic that was festering on the other side of the world.
I share this because I believe those months of compiling contingencies, updating phone trees, building off-site data storage and establishing remote access offer some insights into this mess we now endure because of the coronavirus.
Let’s be clear: When one of our vice presidents gathered our group, there were a lot of skeptics in the room. We didn’t know much about the outbreak – she did share articles to elucidate our narrow views – and couldn’t imagine such a thing ever affecting our ability to deliver news to hundreds of thousands across six counties of Tourist World.
But somewhere in a corporate room, a broad thinker had spotted a potential threat, had investigated the forecasts and realized that we had better be damned ready to keep doing our jobs and serving our customers.
Or, to translate: Someone did exactly what our leaders are supposed to do and pretty much haven’t until the past six weeks.
Our group’s charge was simple: Be prepared for the worst and ensure we played a role in how the public would communicate.
There are caveats since. Electronic information collection and dissemination have improved by light years in a few lite years. We know more faster and can do more faster.
So why since last fall have we done less slower?
The 10 or so of us were not novices in disaster planning. We faced hurricanes all the time – three dampened my neighborhood in 2004 alone – and we constantly were ensuring that our business models and backup systems – even generators on semis in the parking lot and cots in the auditorium – were polished and ready to go. It was logical. If you want to continue to be responsible and valuable, you envision the worst.
Our nation at that time had not yet endured swine flu, but we had seen the strange masks of SARS. We were aware of dread threats, and we threaded logic and understanding through our cloak of natural skepticism. We had our doubts that it would happen, but we clearly understood that it could.
We didn’t consider options to solve problem, only to anticipate them. We assumed the deep-thinking people at responsible federal agencies were preparing our nation to repel any sort of attack, and a pandemic is aptly considered to be such, even if not launched as much as allowed.
The president at the time was George W. Bush. He had endured the assault of 9/11 and the epic failure of Hurricane Katrina. God gave him grace and allowed us to avoid one more catastrophe.
Until now. Until a different virus escaped and spread alarmingly and undeterred into America through various channels and in ways we probably never totally will enumerate. And our leaders were not ready. We had no working group. We had no plan to build a wall to stop this real invasion.
I’m not astute enough about national policy to know by whom and exactly when it was decided we didn’t need to worry about this. Epidemiologists and other learned scientists were certain about the possibility long ago – Bush, himself, spoke about such happening – but we just didn’t pay any attention. Even last year, when a swarm of viruses started flying our way, when their imminent arrival was flashing on the radar of all those experts and our leaders, we didn’t prepare, didn’t sound the alarm.
So when the virus did arrive, we didn’t know what to do. We didn’t have a disaster recovery plan. We didn’t have the supply lines covered, the phone trees mapped or the backup systems in place.
And since we have attempted to build those while being relegated to a life behind closed doors and masked faces.
COVID-19 is killing Americans. It’s killing American businesses. It’s destroying systems and trust and eating holes in the fabric of our lives for one simple reason:
We didn’t know what to do. We turned our heads. We weren’t prepared.
No, the bird flu never really landed in the U.S. But I assure you that, if it had, I knew everyone I was supposed to call and every way to reach them and every detail of exactly what to do next. We were ready.
