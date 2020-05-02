A spiritual leader from Martinsville, who preaches safety as a gospel of the pandemic, sent me a link to a photo he had seen of a meeting in the Oval Office. “Do you see something wrong with this picture?” he asked.
This photo showed President Trump and his leading virus advisers, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and some other dignitaries. There had been a similar image the day before when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had visited Trump.
And I had exactly the same response to both photos:
No one was wearing a mask, and virtually no one – including the esteemed doctors in the second-day photo – was practicing social distancing.
I was taken aback long before I heard from the reverend, because of the irreverence show by leaders in support of a message that is so imperative if we ever are to shed the shackles of the coronavirus and resume normal human interaction outside our own family rooms.
Then later that day, President Trump was trumped by his own vice president (and virus task force leader), when Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and stood out as the only person not wearing a mask, even though it was hospital policy for all visitors.
Pence’s disregard for the greater public good does not surprise me, because his arrogance was unmasked when he became the first person since the mass production of the automobile to drive on Mackinac Island in Michigan. No president before him had deemed that appropriate.
But please don’t read any of this as political. I don’t measure a failure to lead by political party. I measure it by the affront it shows to you and me.
In my view a political leader’s first two responsibilities are to take care of our planet and the people on it. The former abets the latter, and the latter will, if done properly, elevate every other element of society you deem important.
And if love one another is the first commandment, some of us are going to hell.
Our leaders’ not acting as examples for the best practices is not limited to the highest offices. We see the wrong behavior modeled daily at all levels. No, a person can’t easily stand in front of a microphone to speak while wearing a mask – although, come to think of it, terrorists often have – but that same person certainly on every other occasion can perform for the public what’s appropriate to help us prevent further infection and death and the disruption of the lives we were enjoying so richly.
A cousin of mine has become a political activist of sorts, and she continually is playing the protester to any sort of societal effort to embrace mask-wearing and isolation/restriction policies. That’s her right, just as it is for those high-caliber folks who crowded into capitols in Michigan and elsewhere.
But here’s what I say to her: Think about this not as your loss of a right but as your contribution to protecting those you love. Her parents are approaching 80. We share aunts and uncles who range up in age to 101. If we can wear a mask and help diminish the spread of COVID-19 to the most vulnerable, that may mean those relatives can live longer and we can hug them again soon.
My mother, who recently turned 85, told me of going into a card shop. She was wearing a mask and gloves, and she encountered employees who had both but wore neither. I told her she should have made a U-turn, found cards elsewhere and let management know why.
If you aren’t going to protect my mother, you don’t get my business. You show her love, and I’ll show it to you.
Personal disclosure: The other day, I accompanied my wife to a farm/garden store. She needed some vegetable plants. She wore a mask, but I didn’t. I seldom go anywhere, and I didn’t go inside. I was standing near our vehicle, in case she needed me, but I pulled up the zip-up collar of my shirt to cover my nose and mouth.
A man headed to the store walked over and handed me two masks and liners. I thanked him and kept my distance otherwise. I appreciated his generosity and his gentle reminder: Each of us must help one another and remind one another.
That’s my ask on the mask: Wear it because you love others, even if you don’t love yourself.
The day after Mike Pence enflamed me at the Mayo Clinic, he showed up at a car plant in Indiana wearing a mask. I guess he felt a greater need to protect the American manufacturer than ailing patients and the health care professionals who treat them. I’ll let that statement rest on your eyes.
And then I read this: Pence’s office is going to punish a journalist who reported that his staff had alerted everyone going to Mayo Clinic with Pence that masks that would be required and to be prepared. Pence’s wife had said he didn’t know about the policy. Apparently he didn’t get his own memo.
I pray to the good Lord that arrogance isn’t contagious.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
