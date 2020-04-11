A new daily calendar book arrived in the mail the other day. My wife uses those books sacramentally. I asked her what happened to the hot-pink one she had me buy at the used bookstore a few weeks earlier.
It was history, she said. She had to have a new one, to start this “year” new.
“I couldn’t bear to write down new events because on every page I was reminded about everything we are missing, and I couldn’t take it,” she said, tears appropriately welling.
Damn this virus. Damn it to hell.
Yes, swim meets, horse lessons, vacations, concerts, birthday events, concerts, high school graduation. The milestones of a new teenager – she celebrated in isolation -- and a graduating senior amid his college choices – he might have to -- now living only in scrawled notes across page after page of one person’s daily diary.
That ink can’t be erased from those pages, but the times of our lives are wiped clean by something we call “an unseen enemy.”
These are the types of tragedies so many of us are facing during the effects from this virus. We aren’t on ventilators or quarantined in tiny rooms. We aren’t frail and barricaded from the very essence of love.
No, we get caught up in the absence of an abundance of toilet paper at the store and having to stay several feet from people we might normally embrace.
Those missing milestones hurt – they are the essence of my anger and frustration on a daily basis – to be sure but then a shadow of horror falls quickly and opaquely across even the adapted normalcy of our lives.
My parents are healthy but aging, in that perilously fragile demographic of this pandemic, and this virus cost me a trip to visit my mother for her 85th birthday, yet another milestone erased from the calendar.
Though by phone I know they are taking great care, I worry constantly. They are resilient. They can get outside and walk the streets in their neighborhood, and they don gloves and masks and go to “senior hour” at Kroger.
But they don’t get to church except by telecommute. Our family members who normally flocked into their den at random times and pawed for brownies or ice cream in their enticing ice box keep careful distance. Yes, my parents are in good health, but one bad cough could be deadly. Typically they have seemed much more worried about frail relatives and friends than themselves.
Then they got a phone call.
Martha, their neighbor of nearly half-a-century, has been sick. She has been staying with her daughter’s family and sometimes has been in the hospital. There were a variety of problems. She is 80 years old.
And now, from an unspecified source, Martha has contracted the coronavirus.
My mother is a tactical and combative prayer warrior. She will confront ferociously any problem God deals to her with a posse of friends and relatives who must sound like the cavalry of calls to heaven heard on behalf of George Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Any issue is a siege.
So the prayers went out for Martha. My parents hadn’t seen her in a couple of weeks, maybe about the time the pandemic cleaved us from our neighbors, chatting with her from the street while she worked in her yard, not within the distance of social peril.
Not only are they decades-old neighbors, but their two families are intertwined because Martha is the great aunt of a grandson. Another extended family member lives across the street. It’s a small subdivision in a relatively small town, the sort of place that is its own community. A half a century of living next door is unbreakable umbilical most today can’t conceive.
The news arrived by text message from my mom a few days ago: Martha didn’t make it. She died in a room at our community hospital, the county’s first victim to this killing virus.
And now my parents had to realize that that chat from the street on a late-winter day carried the last words they would speak to their neighbor. She was gone, and almost no one would be allowed to say good-bye.
Therein is perhaps the final insult of the coronavirus. We suffer and adjust. Some lose people they’ve known and loved. Some lose parents and siblings and lifelong friends. And each such eternal separation comes without the slightest touch of real closure. No shared tears. No face-to-face words. Certainly no comforting hugs.
As you can imagine, my parents’ near century of living in the same county has made them deeply entwined with many. At their age, scarcely a week would have passed that they didn’t visit at least one of the local funeral homes.
But they can’t do that with their neighbor. Even the last celebration of their 50-year relationship has been erased from the calendar by the abolitionist hand of that damned virus.
