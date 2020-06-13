The trivial suffering and complaints of disruption required by this pandemic haven’t really bothered me. I’ve been cautious to protect myself and others from infection, but the loss of opportunity and temporary enjoyment have been disappointing, not devastating.
No matter how much I’ve missed March Madness and my beloved Atlanta Braves and going out for an occasional meal, I’ve considered myself blessed to be healthy, employed and sufficiently toilet-papered and that my loved ones have been, too.
I sympathize and empathize, but for myself there have been no cries.
That is except for my school-age children and the opportunities that have been swept from them by a virus that was allowed to sneeze its way into our lives by a leader who denied until we were endangered. The byproducts of that myopia have left me in a blind rage.
There surely will be another basketball tournament and maybe another baseball season (I’m not feeling hopeful, though). My newly teen daughter someday will resume her assault on excellence in competitive swimming.
But never will there be a senior year of high school for my son.
And for that I have endured more tears than a man my age should admit.
This emotional storm has built for weeks, since some of my son’s best teachers and an assistant principal came to the house and brought him a yard sign and t-shirt and other goodies. His dad stood there on the porch and tried to mumble a thanks for all they had done for him, but it came out as choked syllables that barely formed words. They deserved better.
There was an adopt-a-student program that delivered surprise gifts to porches and not to smiling, thankful faces.
There was a final talent show in digital format that was both stunning and nostalgic but absent merited applause.
Then there were the streamed awards lists and honors for graduates and comments of appreciation from more faculty members.
More views, more heart-stomping sadness, more tears. If his mother and I looked at each other, one of us lost it.
I know this is nothing unique to me or our family or our school. We’ve seen such parades and muted celebrations and unique moments wholeheartedly generated everywhere. I share my sadness with every senior.
My son attended a performing arts magnet high school with a different environment made up of a diverse group of students who share more fibrous bonds than those teens typically entwined only by geography and tradition.
So on a recent Saturday morning, when they convened in the school’s parking lot for their final “commencement,” my ever-ready spontaneous emotions really overtook me. These kids hadn’t seen each other in months, except for thumbnail shots on a computer screen. The glee that came from their voices as they jumped from cars, wearing robes and masks, was overwhelming. There were semi-hugs and elbow bumps with people whose linkage was were about to be rended without proper formality.
They simply lined up in vehicles, festooned and bedecked and graffitied with names and messages, drove to a spot, got out, walked up under an awning, were handed diplomas, smiled for the cameras and returned to their cheering and beaming immediate family members.
There was a short processional through a gauntlet of waving and applauding teachers. Yearbooks were distributed, but these never will be signed with “to a great guy” and “never forget the time we…” and “I will remember how you…”
These teachers have been amazing. They taught lessons within their lessons, showing good humor and best intentions and putting their students first. There’s a reason this school has been ranked among the top 50 in the country, and it felt insufficient to part with waves and shouts through a window at 5 mph, through a mask, through gritted teeth and filmy eyes.
There was no grand finish, no celebratory outing. Not all grandparents could attend. The seniors couldn’t watch one another. Only final roadside photos could be snapped. I guess we should celebrate that no one had to wait outside in the heat until the doors opened to secure a good seat. And there was no long, boring speech to endure.
But there was a final message to be understood.
This virus is killing people and putting them in hospitals rapidly. Our streets are full of tragedy.
And the Class of 2020 is being sent into that world with this: At any moment something can emerge from anywhere and scar your heart permanently. Embrace your opportunities and don’t be afraid to cry.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
